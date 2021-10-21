Porter Moser knows there’s a lot of uncertainty heading into this season.
But during a media event in Kansas City on Wednesday, the new Sooners’ coach expressed his excitement to get the season started.
“You’re excited to start playing somebody different,” Moser said. “You’re there all summer, playing all summer and these workouts in the fall. It’s like everybody else, we’re excited to get going and play somebody different to see where you are.
“For me, being the first year, there’s a lot of unknowns. You think you know based on practice and what they’re doing, but once the games get going, you really start to learn a lot about your team.”
Moser was hired by the Sooners in early April after 10 seasons at Loyola University Chicago, where he led the Ramblers to a Final Four appearance in 2018. Last season, the Ramblers made the Sweet Sixteen after upsetting No. 1-seed Illinois in the second round.
But this year presents a new challenge for Moser.
The Sooners return just five players from last year’s team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The list of departures includes the team’s three leading scorers — Austin Reaves, De’Vion Harmon and Brady Manek. The Sooners finished No. 7 in the Big 12 preseason poll last week.
With a new head coach and a new cast of players, the focus for Moser has been building chemistry with this year’s team.
“People ask me, how do you [get] them together?’ and there’s no secret. It’s just time,” Moser said. “You’ve got to spend time building relationships with them… Sometimes when you take over, you’re inheriting — back in the old days without the transfer portal — maybe nine guys from the previous team. At least they knew each other.
“Now, we had to sign nine, and the nine you signed didn’t know each other and the guys that were back didn’t know [them]. So you’re trying to get them to build camaraderie and togetherness, as well as learn your system. The only answer to that is time… It’s definitely a work in progress coming together when you start new with so many new guys.”
Moser brought two players with him to Kansas City that illustrate that point, senior Elijah Harkless and transfer Jordan Goldwire.
Elijah Harkless transferred to the Sooners before last season and started 17 games, finishing with per-game averages of 8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals.
He’s expected to be one of the leaders on this year’s team, and he’s liked what he’s seen so far from Moser.
“I think it’s a new culture,” Harkless said. “Coach Moser is kind of a younger coach… So him coming in with a different philosophy, we’ve been adapted and really resilient to new coaches, and I think the core is strong with building his culture.
“He preaches [intensity], and it’s something I’ve kind of been gifted with naturally. It’s good that [it’s something he] preaches and coaches, so it makes it easier for me to play and makes it easy for me to play harder because I know that’s what he wants.”
Goldwire came to OU as a graduate transfer from Duke during the offseason. He started 11 games last season and became known for his defense, landing on the ACC All-Defensive Team.
Moser said he’s already seen Goldwire develop as a leader during his short time with the team.
“One of the things we wanted to do was to get a point guard that was older,” Moser said. “Jordan going through what he went through at Duke, he’s been on a high stage… We’re going to count on his leadership a lot. For him, he’s going to have a bigger role and a bigger leadership role than he’s ever had. We’re counting on that.”
OU’s season begins with an exhibition match against Rogers State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Lloyd Noble Center