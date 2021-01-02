Need to know
The Sooners' most experienced and celebrated players entering the season were and are senior point guard Austin Reaves and senior wing Brady Manek. However, Saturday’s 75-71 victory over ninth-ranked West Virginia proved OU can win without the duo leading the way.
Over eight games, Reaves or Manek has led the Sooners in scoring five times and OU is 4-1 in those games. Yet, Saturday, the two combined to score just 20 points, and only six in the first half, when OU led 38-20.
Manek’s plus-minus in OU’s four-point victory was zero and Reaves’ was minus 8.
Arguably, OU’s next best performance to Saturday’s was its 69-67 home-court loss to N0. 13 Texas Tech. In that game, Reaves and Manek combined to make just 5 of 21 shots and still OU was just a bucket short.
De’Vion Harmon led OU with 17 points against the Red Raiders and Umoja Gibson led with 29 against the Mountaineers.
They don’t have to lead, but if Manek and Reaves could only raise their games slightly on their off nights, OU might be in position beat more good teams like the Mountaineers.
Notable
• 3-point defense lacking: The Sooners were in the game despite West Virginia shooting red-hot from 3-point distance. The Mountaineers finished 14 of 24 from beyond the arc despite shooting 24 of 60 overall. The Sooners went 11 of 35 from distance, or 3 of 24 when anybody other than Gibson was taking the shot. In three conference games, OU has allowed 42.4 percent (28 of 66) 3-point shooting. Should that number remain so high, continuing to win conference games will prove difficult.
• Kuath responds: Center Kur Kuath finished Saturday’s game with six points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes, his plus-minus figure a positive 5. Saturday was his first game to come off the bench as Victor Iwaukor was rewarded for recent strong play with his first start. Kruger, though, told reporters after the game Kuath could find himself back in the starting five next time out. Additionally, he thought Kuath’s and Jalen Hill’s impact were bigger than their numbers. “Mo [Gibson) and Jalen and Kur were fantastic,” he said.
Next
OU, now 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12 Conference, has likely its most difficult games of the season upcoming. The Sooners are at No. 2 Baylor at 8 p.m. Wednesday before traveling to No. 3 Kansas for an afternoon start three days later. Currently, OU is listing the Kansas game to tip off at 12:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.
