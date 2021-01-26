Need to know
Oklahoma was already defending. Now it’s scoring. If it can continue to put those two things together before taking on No. 9 Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday, it stands a chance of putting together four consecutive wins over top-10 teams.
The Sooners entered Tuesday having just knocked off then-No. 6 Kansas. Texas is ranked No. 5. After Alabama visits, OU will travel to face No. 10 Texas Tech.
Entering Tuesday, OU was averaging 72.8 points per conference game, sixth best in the league. However, during their four-game winning streak, the Sooners have averaged 78.3.
It also entered allowing a second-best in the conference 66.5 points per game against league foes. In its last four victories, it has allowed an average 60.8.
The trends are very good and they’re happening during a particularly difficult stretch of the season.
• Manek Tuesday: Brady Manek is coming back from the coronavirus. He missed two games entirely and Tuesday represented his third straight game coming off the bench.
After playing 11 minutes against Kansas State and 20 against Kansas, it was just 8 minutes in Austin, during which he scored a single point and missed all five of his field goal attempts.
Still, the space between where Manek finds himself now, coming back from illness, and where he’s already proven capable of taking his game represents a lot of space for his team to get better, a fact that ought to make the Sooners like their chances of continuing their rapid improvement.
• Reaves’ ridiculous shot: Austin Reaves said he thought he was fouled when contact with Texas’ Andrew Jones sent him falling out of bounds over the end-line about eight feet left of the basket. Reaves responded by putting up a shot that traveled over the backboard’s top-left corner before swishing through the net.
“It went in,” he said. “I guess it’s a good shot then.”
• Tip-ins: OU began the game 2 of 12 from the field, but took the lead for good during a stretch that included eight straight made shots and getting poins on 9 of 10 possessions … OU made 21 of 34 fouls shots. Texas made 15 of 19 … The Sooners shot 42.6 percent (26 of 61) and 25.9 percent (7 of 27) from 3-point land. The Longhorns shot 43.9 percent (29 of 66) and 24 percent (6 of 25) from beyond the arc.
Alabama visits for an 11 a.m. Saturday tip inside Lloyd Noble Center.
