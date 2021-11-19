Oklahoma found themselves in another close game.
The Sooners led Indiana State by just eight points at halftime, and nine first-half turnovers prevented the Sooners from taking control of the game.
That changed in the second half.
The Sooners went on a 28-8 run, as hot shooting and points off turnovers fueled the Sooners and helped them take control of the game. That was enough for the team to coast to a dramaless 87-63 win Friday night and a spot in the Myrtle Beach Invitational finals.
The key to the second half run was limiting turnovers, OU coach Porter Moser said, as the team committed just five in the second half and finished with 14 to ISU’s 16.
“We took care of the ball,” Moser said. “We had nine turnovers early, and about five of them were on post feeds. We talked about taking care of the ball, and we talked about running. We were really trying to win the first three steps, stay fresh, get out and advance the ball in transition.
“I think we can play faster. We've been playing faster here, so we talked about that and we talked about communication on the switches. [ISU does] so many different things. They'll flare it one time and they'll pin down and cut the next time. You've got to be really on top of your game defensively off the ball."
It didn’t seem like the Sooners would win by double digits in the first half.
The team trailed 10-6 seven minutes into the first half, and there were five lead changes. But the Sooners responded with a 13-0 run behind points from the Groves brothers —Tanner and Jacob — and Jordan Goldwire.
Despite the first half turnovers, the Sooners held a halftime lead behind solid defensive play. Indiana State shot just 41 percent from the floor and it didn’t improve much in the second half.
Moser was not impressed with his team’s defense after escaping with a 79-74 win over East Carolina on Thursday, but he was pleased with the effort against Indiana State.
"You have to be really on top of your switches, and they got us on some,” Moser said. “With so many possessions on a short turnaround, I was pleased with it. I was definitely more pleased with all the switching, the back-cutting they do. It's Princeton-like with faking a screen, coming back and curling a screen. I was definitely more happy with the defense."
Great shooting from all over the floor helped the Sooner, too. The team finished shooting 52 percent from the floor and 43 percent from the three. The team has shot above 50 percent in all four games this season.
Tanner Groves had another standout performance, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists on 10-of-15 shooting and three 3-pointers. Goldwire finished with 14 points and Jacob Groves finished with 11 points and two 3-pointers.
The team finished with 20 assists on 33 made baskets, and the Sooners’ ball movement is a key part of their hot shooting to start the season.
“[We’re] just staying with it, making the extra pass,” Moser said. “We had 20 assists again tonight. That’s kind of what we’ve always tried to do. So we moved it. We have a lot of different guys that can shoot it [and provide] spacing. But [we’re] just not dwelling on a miss, playing next shot, next play.”
With the win, the Sooners move on to face Utah State in the tourney finals at 2 p.m. on Saturday. A win would mark their fifth consecutive win to start the season.