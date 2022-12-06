Only one team in the first half had momentum, and it wasn’t Oklahoma.
The University of Missouri- Kansas City opened the game on a 17-10 run as the Sooners struggled offensively, making just 3-of-10 shots to start the game. The Sooners battled to tie the game at 27-27 entering halftime but needed a spark in the second half.
They got it, opening the half on a 22-6 run to put UMKC away. The Sooners carried that momentum to a 75-53 win Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center, improving to 7-2 on the season.
Here’s three takeaways from the Sooners’ win over UMKC:
1. Milos Uzan makes an impact in first career start
The Sooners announced Uzan was replacing CJ Noland in the starting lineup right before tip off, but OU coach Porter Moser had made the call the day before the game.
It took one possession for the freshman to make his presence felt.
Just moments after the Sooners won the tip, Uzan made an open 3-pointer from the right wing to score the game’s first points. He didn’t stop there, finishing with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go with five assists, two steals and a rebound in 28 minutes.
His layup at the beginning of the second half also capped off a 7-0 run that helped the Sooners gain some separation.
Uzan has been a regular part of the rotation all season, and he showed enough for Moser to put him in the starting lineup. He made the most of it.
“I was just excited,” Uzan said. “[It was my] first start, so pretty cool. But really I was just trying to have fun, trying to win. Whatever it really took honestly. But I wasn’t really concerned about how I would perform. I was just trying to have fun, for real.”
Moser said Uzan earned the chance to start.
“I just thought it was time,” Moser said. “He’s been playing really well. He’s been in practice and in the games, andI think his minutes has been really good. and I just think it gives us another ball handler with Grant… I thought he responded well.”
2. Grant Sherfield again proves to be difference maker despite slow start
The Sooners’ leading scorer this season was uncharacteristically cold in the first half, scoring just two points.
The story couldn’t have been more different in the second half.
The senior guard scored 22 points in the final 20 minutes on 6-of-7 shooting. His most memorable moment came midway through the half, when he made a 3-pointer on three straight possessions to push the OU lead to 14.
No other Sooners scored more than five points in the second half.
“I think when he gets going, you can just see he heats up,” Moser said. “You can just see it in his eyes. He’s like that. We’re gonna see that a lot where he can get cooking.”
Sherfield finished with 24 points, four rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes.
3. Tanner Groves, Sam Godwin provide stability at the center position
The Sooners haven’t had to worry about their big-man rotation.
Groves and Godwin have provided a nice one-two punch this season. Groves had provided shooting and rim protection while Godwin has been a spark plug off the bench.
They both provided another lift against UMKC, combining for 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting. Groves added three blocks, increasing his season total to 13. He finished with 14 blocks last season.
“Obviously the energy starts with him,” Godwin said. “Coming into the game, he’s obviously crazy energetic so I feed off that just like he feeds off me. The way he comes in and starts the game going crazy like that makes me feel good in knowing I’m just gonna pick up right where he left off. So I just feel like me and him, we’re a pretty good duo.”
• Up next: The Sooners (7-2) head to Tulsa for a matchup against No. 9 Arkansas at 12 p.m. Saturday. The game will be played at the BOK Center and streamed on ESPN2.
