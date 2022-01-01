It felt like Oklahoma had seen this script before.
After leading by as much as 14 points early in the second half, Kansas State had battled back into the game with hot outside shooting. Wildcats’ forward Ismael Massoud hit a 3-pointer — the team’s ninth of the second half — with a minute left in the game to tie at 65-65.
The Sooners had lost their lead and needed a basket. OU coach Porter Moser decided to put the ball in Elijah Harkless’ hands, and he delivered.
Harkless caught the ball on the left wing and isolated his defender, dribbling near the baseline before hitting a contested jumper as he was fouled to give the Sooners a two-point lead.
“He just hit a tough, tough shot,” Moser said. “Just tough as nails. He’s hit big shots for us.”
The Sooners’ defense secured a missed shot on the ensuing possession, forcing Kansas State to foul Umoja Gibson and put him at the line. Gibson calmly sank two free throws and did it again with seven seconds to go, securing the Sooners’ 71-69 win on Saturday.
In the Sooners’ two losses this season to Utah State and Butler, the team held late leads before seeing them slip away. But that wasn’t the case against the Wildcats.
“It was huge because we had a 15-point lead, and they crept back in,” Moser said. “To find a way to win that game was big for us because it’s going to be a grind in this league.”
It was also a big win for the Sooners considering they were short handed. Prior to tipoff, the team announced that leading-scorer Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves and Bijan Cortes were out due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Despite their absences, the Sooners jumped out to a 17-5 lead behind gritty defense and six offensive rebounds. At halftime, the Sooners led by 11 points.
But the Wildcats cut into the lead with several 3-pointers. They hit nine of their 16 attempts in the second half, compared to only one make in the first half.
“You have to give Kansas State credit,” Moser said. “In the second half, they were on fire. … The shots they made and to keep coming and not quitting, you have to give them credit. [They] kept on coming, making deeps shots [where] if you think if you get a couple of stops, you’ve got the game.”
Tanner Groves’ absence was felt offensively for the Sooners, particularly in the second half. They finished the game shooting 40 percent from the field, 10 percentage points below their average for the season.
But Harkless proved to be a steady source of offense for the team. He finished the game with 21 points, 11 coming in the final eight minutes, while adding seven rebounds.
“My teammates believed in me, telling me to take those shots,” Harkless said. “Just having everybody in your corner. Just believe in your work, everything will take care of itself.
Gibson’s four free throws proved to be crucial down the stretch, and they also gave him 19 points for the game. The Sooners took a by-committee approach to scoring in Tanner Groves’ absence, as five players scored in double digits.
“It was big time for us to pull off a win like this without some of our key players like Tanner Groves, Jacob Groves and Bijan Cortes,” Gibson said. “Guys stepped up to the plate and they delivered for us. It was big for us.”
The win gives the Sooners (11-2) a win to open conference play, while dropping Kansas State to 8-4.
With games against No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 Iowa State on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively, Moser hopes this win gives the Sooners momentum.
“I really feel this is a big one for confidence if we could find a way to pull it out, especially shorthanded,” Moser said.