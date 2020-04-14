Cal St Northridge Auburn Basketball

Cal State Northridge guard Elijah Harkless (2) and Auburn guard Samir Doughty (10) compete for a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

 By Joe Buettner | Transcript Sports Writer

Oklahoma's men's basketball program added a second transfer in as many days on Tuesday.

Elijah Harkless announced his intentions to join coach Lon Kruger's program in a tweet, leaving Cal State Northridge after two seasons.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists last season for the Matadors. He also led the Big West Conference with 1.7 steals per game.

He emerged as a full-time starter for Cal State Northridge this past year after averaging 13.5 minutes during his freshman campaign. He played 29.5 minutes per game for a 2019-20 Matador team thatfinished 10-6 in conference play and third in the league standings.

The Rialto, California, native gives the Sooners another guard transfer this offseason. He joins North Texas' Umoja Gibson, who committed to transferring to OU on Monday.

The addition of Harkless also offsets the Sooners' recent departures. Over the past two weeks, two-year starter Jamal Bieniemy and 2019-20 newcomer Corbin Merritt entered the transfer portal.

Barring a transfer waiver, both Gibson and Harkless will have to sit out one season due to NCAA transfer rules. However, even if they must wait, they'll be important to reloading the Sooner backcourt for the 2021-22 season with starting guard Austin Reaves finishing his OU career this upcoming season.

Joe Buettner is a sports reporter for the Norman Transcript. You can contact him at (405) 366-3557 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com.

