OU men's basketball: Sooners beef up nonconference slate, landing Oral Roberts on short notice

Before the season started, Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills reached out to Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger, anticipating the COVID-related cancellations and postponements that have plagued college hoops.
Mills wanted Kruger to keep the Tulsa-based program on his radar if the Sooners needed a last-minute opponent.
The Sooners have canceled two games so far — a trip to Central Florida on Nov. 28 and home date with Florida on Dec. 2. So, in an effort to replenish the Sooners’ nonconference schedule, Kruger took Mills up on his offer.
Tonight at 7, Kruger and Mills’ groups meet in a game that was scheduled less than two weeks ago.
“Everyone is flexible on what they have to do moving forward,” Kruger said. “… [Mike Shepherd, OU’s director of operations] talked with their folks and worked it out very quickly, very easily. Both teams wanted to make it happen, and we appreciate their flexibility in doing that.”
If not for the contest, OU (3-1) would have just two games left in December — Dec. 19 vs. Houston Baptist and Dec. 22 vs. Texas Tech — and played just four nonconference games before getting into the thick of its Big 12 slate next month.
Oral Roberts (2-3) also provides a serviceable test compared to OU’s last game against Florida A&M and next outing on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles lost by five to both Wichita State and Oklahoma State, both of whom are rated in the top 100 of Ken Pomeroy’s ratings (or KenPom) as of Tuesday, on the road. Their only other loss is to No. 16 Missouri.
KenPom ranks Oral Roberts No. 190, while Florida A&M and Houston Baptist are a combined 1-8 and in the bottom 50 of the analytics-based rating system.
Kruger has stressed the importance of in-game experience to his team’s development, so ranked high or not, OU will take all the prep it can get before diving into conference play.
This is likely the last time OU will throw together a nonconference game on short notice.
“We’ll stick with league play,” Kruger said. “League play will be so up in the air. There’s gonna be postponements and changing of opponents maybe 2-3 days in advance. League is as prepared to be as flexible as we possibly can be. .. Once we get to Jan. 2, it will be only league games.”
• Harkless expected to receive immediate eligibility: A widespread NCAA waiver, expected to pass today, will make California State Northridge transfer Elijah Harkless immediately eligible.
The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach and Chantel Jennings report the NCAA Division I Council is expected to approve a waiver that would grant immediate eligibility to all men and women’s college basketball players for this season.
Harkless missed OU’s first four games because of the NCAA’s transfer rules. Kruger expects it will take the newcomer some time to get adjusted but has practiced well since arriving to campus.
“It will take a bit, obviously, when you have not prepared for a game, it’s like you’re preparing for your first game,” Kruger said. “We’ve had three or four under our belt. But he’s practiced great. Works hard, very good feel for the game. Understands what it is going on, clearly. He’ll make the adjustment as quickly as anyone could.”
• Just getting started: OU freshman Trey Phipps has quickly carved out a role as a reserve.
Phipps, the son of former Sooner and Billy Tubbs pupil Conley Phipps, is averaging 16.0 minutes through four games and making a team second-leading 44.4% of his 3-point attempts.
For Phipps, coming to OU from Tulsa Booker T. Washington High School is a lifelong dream.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Phipps said. “I grew up wanting to be a Sooner. It’s been a really enjoyable experience. I’ve grown with each and every game, and each and every half, really. It’s been a lot of fun. I just need to keep building on the three wins that we have.”
Kruger’s been impressed with Phipps, who’s served as a reliable backup in the backcourt.
“Trey has handled everything great as you might imagine being from a coaching family,” Kruger said. “He’s a gym rat, totally involved. Hangs on every word. He’s done great."