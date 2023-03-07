With the No. 10 seed in the Big 12 tournament, Oklahoma will take on one of the conference’s top defense in Tuesday’s first round matchup.
The last time Oklahoma faced Oklahoma State, the Sooners were held to 35% shooting as the Cowboys jumped out to a 42-28 halftime lead. It was Oklahoma’s second straight loss to the Cowboys and its sixth in the last seven games.
At 15-16 overall, the Sooners are projected to miss the NCAA tournament by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, while the seventh-seeded Cowboys are currently picked as the first team on the bubble to miss the tournament.
The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Here are some stats to watch heading into Bedlam:
1
Oklahoma State has held its opponents to 40% shooting this season which ranks first in the Big 12 and 22nd in the country. The Sooners have shot 47% from the field this season, good enough for 66th in the country.
The Cowboys have a 14-6 record this season when opponents shoot less than 40% from the field and have only allowed three opponents to shoot higher than 50%. They’ve held 30 of their last 35 opponents under their season scoring average under head coach Mike Boynton
The Cowboys also lead the conference in blocks per game (4.9) and registered seven during the first meeting between the two schools on Jan. 18.
14
The Sooners got off to a better start in the second edition of Bedlam with a 30-24 lead going into halftime.
Poor defensive rebounding eventually gave the Cowboys an edge, as they turned 14 offensive rebounds into 11 second chance points. The Cowboys rank second in the Big 12 in rebounds per game with 36.1.
OSU junior forward Moussa Cisse was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in blocked shots and finishing the regular season with eight rebounds per game.
4
Oklahoma State has four players that average in double figures this season.
The Cowboys have several different scoring options that can impact on the game on a given night, and the Sooners need to try to slow some of those players down if it wants to pull out a win. Woody Newton (12), Avery Anderson III (14), Kalib Boone (15) and Bryce Thompson (19) combined to score 83% of the Cowboys’ points in the first meeting between the two teams.
The Cowboys had four double digit scorers in the second game as well, led by 18 points from Boone and Moussa.
