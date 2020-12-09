Now, perhaps, the Oklahoma men know what Texas-San Antonio felt like opening night.
Against the Roadrunners, the Sooners scorched the net from 3-point land and won going away. However, Wednesday night in Cincinnati, Xavier was the hot team from distance and there wasn’t much OU could do about it.
Even on a night the Sooners came within a basket of shooting 50 percent from the field (29 of 60), they could finish no closer than within 22 points of the Musketeers, falling 99-77.
One more than half of Xavier’s shot attempts were lofted from beyond the 3-point arc — 32 of 63 — and 19 found a home in the net. Overall, the Musketeers shot 57.1 percent (36 of 63).
“We didn’t do much defensively to keep them out of their rhythm,” OU coach Lon Kruger said.
Muskateer shooting guard Nate Johnson canned 7 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc, while point guard Paul Scruggs made 4 of 5 and forward Zach Fremantle 4 of 6.
Freemantle made all eight of his attempts from within the arc, as well, to finish with 28 points on 12 of 14 shooting. Johnson finished with 25 points and Carter with 20. As a group, the Xavier trio scored 73 points on 27 of 37 shooting.
Meanwhile, though OU put four players in double figures, nobody enjoyed a huge night.
Brady Manek made 3 of 6 3-point attempts and 6 of 11 shots to finish with 17 points.
Austin Reaves added 13 points, De’Vion Harmon added 11 and Alondes Williams and Victory Iwuakor both added 10.
The Sooners went 6 of 20 from 3-point land and just 1 of 7 after the half; not optimal when the opponent goes on a 14-4 end-of-half run to lead 48-39, a deficit from which OU never pulled closer.
The game turned quickly.
A 3-pointer from Trey Phipps put the Sooners on top 35-34 6:07 prior to intermission. Yet, before intermission arrived, Xavier had made 5 of 10 shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, while OU had managed 2 of 6, neither a 3-pointer.
The Sooners also turned the ball over twice and allowed three offensive rebounds over the span.
OU was never in the game after the half.
Xavier took its halftime edge and pushed it to 19 points.
The Sooners got it back to 10 following a Victor Iwuakor steal and layup with10:59 remaining — 69-59 — yet Xavier only built its lead the rest of the way.
Both teams turned the ball over 11 times. OU was out rebounded 33 to 28. Each team grabbed 10 offensive boards.
The difference was shooting, or the Sooners’ inability to do anything about Xavier’s shooting.
Asked a question about his team’s night with the ball, Kruger couldn’t separate from his team’’s defensive woes.
“That wasn’t the end that caused us trouble,” he said. “We continued to make some shots and create some shots …
“We’re not doing things defensively. We didn’t get much in transition. We didn’t get anything off our defense offensively.”
OU has two days off the game court before playing four games in 11 days, each one at home beginning with a 4 p.m. Saturday tip against Florida A&M.
Dates with Oral Roberts and Houston Baptist follow before conference competition returns against Texas Tech on Dec. 22.
“Not a lot of positives can come out of this,” Kruger said, “other than we can learn a lot.”
