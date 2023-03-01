Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell got a steal and immediately heaved a pass down-court to Nae’qwan Tomlin on the other end.
Tomlin went up for a one-handed dunk that capped an 8-0 Kansas State run early in the second half. Oklahoma had battled through a close first half against the No. 11 Wildcats, but watched a nine-point halftime deficit balloon into a 41-27 Kansas State lead.
Otega Oweh knocked down a jumper on the ensuing possession, but the Wildcats already had the momentum on their side. The Sooners would never be able to bring themselves any closer.
The Wildcats would run away in the second half for a 85-69 win.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ loss to Kansas State:
1. Defensive struggles — Oklahoma was able to overcome a slow shooting start behind the play of the defense in the first half.
The Wildcats shot 39% from the floor in the opening half for 31 points before exploding for 51 in the second behind 70% shooting from the floor. Kansas State made shots from all over the floor in the second half, including four of eight attempts from behind the arc.
Tomlin was a perfect six for six from the field in the second half for 14 points with six of those points coming on dunks.
The Sooners shot 56% from the floor in the second half, but struggled to keep up with the Wildcats’ pace.
2. Strong start — The Sooners opened the game on a 5-0 run and didn’t give the Wildcats their first lead until 14 minutes into the first half.
Oklahoma tied the game again on the ensuing possessions, but couldn’t overcome its turnovers issues down the stretch. The Sooners finished the first half with six turnovers that turned into easy points on the other end for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats closed the first half on a 6-2 run to take a 34-25 lead into halftime.
3. Uzan finishes with career high — Freshman guard Milos Uzan scored 12 points for the Sooners in the second half to finish with a career-high 20 points to go along with three rebounds and five assists.
Uzan was four of seven from the field in the second half with a make from outside. It was the freshman’s 11th time scoring in double figures this season.
Otega Oweh finished two points shy of Uzan with 18 on 8-12 shooting with 12 of those points coming after halftime.
