Oklahoma did exactly what it was supposed to do Wednesday night.
The Sooners (10-2) had no issues with the Alcorn State Braves (1-11) despite some first-half shooting woes, easily coasting to a 72-48 win at the Lloyd Noble Center.
The win gives the Sooners their sixth in seven games and some extra momentum heading into a nine-day break. The team begins conference play on Jan. 1 against Kansas State.
Here’s a look at four takeaways from the Sooners’ win over the Braves:
1. Sooners overcome cold 3-point shooting in first half
It was an uncharacteristically slow start for the Sooners offensively.
The team scored just 11 points in the opening 10 minutes, but remained in the lead with great defense on the other end. The Sooners eventually found a rhythm from two-point range, but they continued to struggle from deep, heading into halftime shooting just 29 percent from 3-point range.
Despite the slow start, OU coach Porter Moser was pleased with the way his offense moved the ball.
“Sometimes in a slow start, you don’t get good shots. … I thought we got a ton of good shots,” Moser said. “It wasn’t slow in terms of what you might think slow is. … We just started out missing a bunch of shots.
“Everybody took a good shot. [We] just weren’t making them. … I was kinda pleased with how we moved the ball most of the time.”
The Sooners, leading by 19 at halftime, turned it around in the second half. They missed just six shots in the final 20 minutes, finishing with 71 percent shooting from both the field and 3-point range.
2. Moser empties the bench
With the Sooners leading big late in the second half, Moser turned to his reserves.
All 15 roster players logged minutes, with four reserves playing 14 minutes or more. Ethan Chargois led the reserves with eight points, two rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal. Bijan Cortez added six points, two rebounds and two assists.
The focus for the reserves, Chargois said, is to play at the same level as the starters when they enter the game.
“The big thing for us is when we come in as a second unit, we don’t want there to be any type of dip or fall in the production or defense,” Chargois said. “I think that’s what we’re really focusing on in the second group, is keeping the defensive intensity up and just keeping turnovers low, things like that.”
3. Sooners’ defense leads the way again
The team’s offense has shot well all season, but the key to their victory started at the defensive end, like it has all season.
The Sooners held the Braves to just 22 percent shooting in the first half and 30 percent for the game. The Braves also shot just 23 percent from the 3-point line, and scored just 10 points in the first 15 minutes of play.
Wednesday also marked the fourth time the Sooners have held an opponent to 50 points or fewer this season, and the second straight game an opponent shot worse than 35 percent.
4. Turnovers continue to plague the Sooners
While there were a lot of bright spots in the win, the Sooners’ turnover issue continued.
They turned it over 20 times against the Braves, following up their 18-turnover performance against UT Arlington on Sunday.
The Sooners have been able to overcome turnovers with great shooting and defense, but with the team starting conference play next week, it’s an issue Moser is especially focused on.
“It’s one of the big areas we have to clean up,” Moser said. “It’s happening in the games where we have the lead. [In previous games like Florida, Arkansas], I thought we took care of the ball. When we get leads, we get loose. We’re going into conference play [next week] and look at the stats of the top 30 teams in the country that force turnovers.
“We have to be on top of that when we get back. I have to really study it during this break. Is it something we’re doing when we get leads or something? The way we’re shooting the ball, we’re just taking points off the board by turning the ball over the last two games.”