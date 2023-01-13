There were several deciding factors in Oklahoma’s 79-75 loss to Kansas on Tuesday.
The biggest disadvantage for the Sooners, however, was at the free throw line. The Jayhawks held a 12-point advantage at the charity stripe, making 31-of-39 attempts compared to the Sooners’ 19-of-23.
Though Oklahoma coach Porter Moser emphasized that there were other factors, he knows that played a big role.
“Obviously I wasn't happy about a lot of things the way they went down,” Moser said during his media availability on Friday. “39 free throws on the road (for Kansas). I mean, that's very, very tough. So I got a lot of thoughts on that I'm not happy with, that I can talk for days about. But I want to coach the next game. What's healthy and what I want to teach the guys is let's start with what we could have done better.”
However, the Sooners’ free throw woes aren’t limited to their loss at Kansas.
The Sooners (10-6, 1-3) are making the most of their opportunities, shooting a league-best 74 percent on their free throw attempts this season. The problem is they’re not shooting very many. They rank ninth in the Big 12 in total free throw attempts (231).
They’re faring even worse during conference play.
The Sooners have taken just 49 free throws in their four conference games, which ranks dead last in the Big 12. Baylor, by comparison, has taken 130 free throw attempts in the same amount of games, which leads the Big 12.
They’re also fouling at a high rate. The Sooners have surrendered 96 free throws to opposing conference teams, the fourth most in the Big 12.
That means through the early part of the conference schedule, opponents are shooting nearly 11 more free throws per game than the Sooners. Considering that all of the Sooners’ conference losses have come by four or fewer points, that free throw disadvantage is adding up.
“There's times we can be more disciplined,” Moser said. “I mean, we're minus 47 on the season. So what we want to (figure out) is where can we be more disciplined?... We've been disciplined. So we’ve got to keep stressing the discipline of no fouls. You’ve got to have a balance of playing physical with no fouls.”
Foul trouble continues for Tanner Groves
The older Groves brother is having another solid season. He’s second on the team in points per game (10.7) while averaging a team-high 7.4 rebounds per game.
However, he keeps finding himself in foul trouble.
He’s been whistled for four fouls in each of the Sooners’ conference games this season. His four fouls against Kansas limited him to just 21 minutes, and he’s played fewer than 25 minutes in three of four Big 12 games.
Moser knows it’s an issue that has to be fixed.
“We talk about it,” Moser said. “We watch film. We watch all his fouls with him. But I think he gets hammered all the time. He had three touch fouls in each of the last two games. I’m watching that… But we’ve got to continue to talk on that. It’s got to be addressed.
“But I know for Tanner, we’re going to keep working on him to be disciplined, do his work early and not get angled. You’ve got to be in good defensive position. So we’re constantly working with him on that because it’s at an epidemic rate of the fouls getting called against him.”
Sooners return home, in search of conference win against West Virginia
After dropping three of their first four conference games, the Sooners need a win Saturday to get back on track.
They’ve got a good opportunity to do it at home against West Virginia, which has struggled in conference play.
The Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) is one of two teams yet to win a Big 12 game. They’ve struggled offensively, shooting just 37 percent against conference opponents.
But they’ve made up for it with free throws. They’ve taken the second most free throws during Big 12 play, shooting 127 in four games.
The Sooners will need to limit the Mountaineers chances at the free throw line.
“They’re one of the really good teams at drawing fouls,” Moser said.
The Sooners tipoff against West Virginia at 11 a.m.
