Porter Moser’s team has barely had a chance to catch its breath.
The Sooners returned home Sunday after a stretch of five games in 10 days. Moser gave the team a day off on Sunday after the Sooners’ 65-62 win over UCF in Orlando, Florida on Saturday
Now, the Sooners are gearing back up for one of the toughest tests of the season — a home matchup tonight with the Florida Gators.
Moser’s hope is the Sooners’ win over UCF gives the team much-needed momentum heading into the game.
“I think the guys understood that it was a great win and they understood that there’s reasons why you win,” Moser said. “[UCF is] an old, veteran team at home that had been playing together with 98 percent of their scoring back. So [the team] felt good.
“And the other thing I like is they understood that they had a day off Sunday and we came back yesterday. … Now, all the focus is on Florida.”
The Sooners (6-1) will certainly need to focus.
The Gators are 6-0 so far this season and came in at No. 14 in the latest Associated Press rankings’ on Monday. They’re led by forward Colin Castleton, who’s averaging a double-double of 14.8 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 55 percent from the field.
“He is a problem,” Moser said. “He’s 6-11 and he’s mobile and he’s strong. So defensively he poses matchups because he can move and he’s big and he can be good in ball-screen coverages. Sometimes you get a 6’11 guy and maybe he’s not moving that well, and we can kind of get him in a lot of ball screens. He’s good in that.”
After the Florida game, the Sooners will have six games to rest up before their next contest. But their remaining non-conference schedule doesn’t get much easier.
In December, the Sooners have matchups with Butler and No. 10 Arkansas. Even after conference play begins on Jan. 1, the Sooners will hit the road to take on No. 21 Auburn for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
It’s a tough non-conference schedule for Moser and the Sooners. But Moser has stressed the importance of “resume building” wins, and they’ll have several opportunities to do just that.
Tonight against Florida is the first test.
“You want to be tested in your non-conference,” Moser said. “Do you wanna get tested seven times in your non-conference when you have [to play in the] the Big 12? You have to be smart about that. [But] you definitely want to have some good tests and games in your non-conference.”
• Sooners to honor Lon Kruger: The former OU coach will be celebrated during tonight’s game against Florida.
Kruger, who also previously coached at Florida, retired earlier this season after 10 years with the Sooners.
Porter said Kruger has continued to help the program since his retirement.
“I talked to him before and then obviously many times after [I got the job],” Moser said. “He’s been to practice. … I cannot imagine a coach’s transition with the former head coach being as gracious as Lon Kruger has been to me.”