Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Windy. Clear skies giving way to freezing rain overnight. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Windy. Clear skies giving way to freezing rain overnight. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.