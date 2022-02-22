It wasn’t an easy question for Porter Moser to answer following Oklahoma’s 66-42 loss to Texas Tech.
What’s the best way to address the team following the team’s largest loss of the season?
“[It’s] very tough,” the OU coach said. “Because I’m disappointed in the way we came out in the second half.”
Despite shooting just 36 percent and committing eight turnovers, the Sooners trailed by just seven points to the country’s No. 9-ranked team heading into halftime. Moser said the team was confident it could play better after the break.
But it was all Texas Tech over the final 20 minutes.
The Red Raiders opened the second half on a 10-0 run before Marvin Johnson scored the Sooners’ first basket. But the Red Raiders had another answer, this time a 19-0 run, that blew the game open.
It was a much different outcome than compared to the last time the two teams played earlier this month, when the Sooners used a 45-25 second-half advantage to win by 15 points.
“I thought the first half we did some [good] things game plan wise,” Moser said. “We got some shots, some didn’t fall. Overall, we looked, we said we got some good looks against them. We were within striking distance.
“... We came in here at halftime, we expected to play well the second half and do some things better. We talked about what we have to do better in the second half, and we didn’t do it.”
The Sooners never found a rhythm offensively after halftime, scoring just seven points before Bijan Cortes’ 3-pointer at the 5:28 mark. The defense struggled too, as the Red Raiders shot nearly 70 percent from the floor in the second half.
OU’s starters combined for just six points in the second half, four of them coming from forward Jalen Hill, who scored a team-high eight points for the Sooners.
“I think when the starters get exhausted, their play goes way down, and we’ve got to find that balance,” Moser said. “We’ve got some young kids in here. We’ve got a lot of guys that have never had to play the role they’re playing. We need some guys to play a leadership role, a star player role. A lot of them are new, so it’s fragile. We’ve got some young guys that it’s very new, it’s very hard to play in that as a young, true freshman. So it is a fragile balance because I’ve got high standards for what I want to do.”
Davion Warren and Bryson Williams led the way offensively for Texas Tech, combining for 29 points on 13-of-19 shooting.
It’s the sixth loss in seven games for the Sooners, whose hopes for a NCAA Tournament berth decrease with each loss. With three games left to go, Moser said the Sooners have to recover quickly.
“The bottom line is we had to play really well to play Texas Tech tonight,” Moser said. “We needed a lot of good performances to beat Texas Tech tonight and we didn’t have them. Whether you lose by [a lot] or by [a little], it’s a loss. You’ve got to put it in the bank. You’ve got to move forward, get their minds right.
“We’ve got Oklahoma State coming up Saturday, a huge game. We’ve got to move past it.”