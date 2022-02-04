Last week was one of the toughest of the season for Oklahoma.
It’s not just because the Sooners dropped two of their three games in that span. They traveled to West Virginia last Wednesday before hitting the road again for last Saturday’s game against Auburn. Once they returned from Alabama, they had to prepare for a quick turnaround against TCU on Monday.
Fortunately for the Sooners, they’ve had a few days off before they head into their first Bedlam matchup of the season against Oklahoma State Saturday.
OU coach Porter Moser said they’ve emphasized recovery during this four-day break, as they even took two days away from practice for the first time since Christmas.
“There was a huge focus on recovery, mentally as well as physically,” Moser said. “You’re on that road trip, you’re just locked in on West Virginia, you go straight to Auburn, you’re on the road, you’re trying to do some academics as well as the scout. And then you come home and you land after that Auburn game and you’re diving right into a Sunday prep for that Monday game.
“Mentally, I think it really recharged them. Helped them, as well as physically, to get a lot of the bumps and bruises of a grind like that. It was much needed. You hope it pays off. … Because trust me, I wanted to be in that gym practicing. Every bone in my system was pulling at me like, ‘we’ve got to do this.’ But I’m glad we did. I feel like I was sitting there and talking with Rick Majerus because he wanted to practice every day. He hated the new NCAA rule saying you had to give a day off.”
Their exhaustion showed against TCU, as the Horned Frogs outrebounded the Sooners 42-20 and held a 13-6 advantage on the offensive glass.
Rebounding has been an issue all season, and it won’t get any easier against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys rank third in the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game (11.9), while the Sooners rank dead last (7.7).
Getting more of a collective effort in rebounding has been the focus for Moser this week.
“It’s got to be a shared responsibility,” Moser said. “You just don’t look at your post players. It has to be everybody. Guards have to rebound down. You have to be a high rebound-per-minute guy. You can’t play 26 minutes and have one rebound. We all have to be high rebound-per-minute guys. It’s a shared responsibility.
“We sure as heck have to do it against Oklahoma State. They are an elite offensive rebounding team.”
But the Sooners (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) also just need to win. They’ve dropped six of their last seven games and have fallen to seventh in the Big 12 standings. With the Sooners yet to play several of the top teams in the conference a second time, they need a win against the ninth-place Cowboys [10-11, 3-6 Big 12].
“We’re spending a lot of time focusing on what we need to do better, but let’s not be naïve. I’m excited there’s a rivalry,” Moser said. “It means a lot to the fan base and the state. The guys know it. We have a couple of guys from Oklahoma that have talked about it. I can say all those things.
“We are spending a lot of time focusing on the things we need to do better, but make no mistake: Both programs know that it’s a rivalry game and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”
• Early tip-off time: The first Bedlam matchup tips off at 11 a.m., the earliest start to a game for the Sooners this season.
Moser, though, said he prefers that to late-game tip-offs.
“Heck, the NCAA tournament does it around 11:30,” Moser said. “We’ll see. We’re gonna be ready, no matter what time it is. They’ll be ready whenever it is, too.”
• Unfair punishment: During the offseason, the NCAA banned Oklahoma State from competing in the postseason this year due to recruiting violations.
That doesn’t sit well with Moser.
“It has to be so hard because that’s what we’re all playing for,” Moser said. “We’re all playing for March, we’re all playing for the big dance, we’re all playing for that. And for them to get that taken away, when it wasn’t these kids, these young student athletes’ fault… these kids, they play so hard. They play hard, they compete. You’ve just gotta give [OSU coach Mike Boynton], his staff, those student athletes a ton of credit for how well they’re doing and how they play really hard.”