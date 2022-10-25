It wasn’t the best start for Milos Uzan.
The Oklahoma freshman stepped on the floor early in Tuesday’s exhibition against Oklahoma City University, but he committed a turnover less than two minutes into his first stint. However, it wasn’t a sign of things to come.
On the next possession, Uzan made a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. 27 seconds later, he made a layup. He came back in the game with six minutes to go before halftime and immediately contributed a made layup and an assist on a Grant Sherfield 3-pointer.
He finished the first half with a game-high nine points.
“He had a lot of really good moments that I think are going to translate when we play better competition,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “I think a typical thing for a freshman point guard is to not be as vocal as he in practice. I think he’s going to build on that, to be more vocal. But the good things he did that I saw, those plays translate to when we play really good competition, and that excited me.”
The freshman was a bright spot on a day where the Sooners struggled to score with efficiency. He slowed down in the second half but managed to finish with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting to go with 4 rebounds and an assist en route to the Sooners’ 89-53 win over OCU at Lloyd Noble Center.
Uzan wasn’t the only freshman to impress. Freshman guard Otega Oweh also stood out for the Sooners, finishing with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 23 minutes.
“I was really impressed,” OU forward Tanner Groves said. “I think the freshmen are studs, man… We’ve got two guys that are really, really solid. Give them some time, give them some experience, and the sky’s the limit for these guys. They’re studs, both of them.
“Otega, physically he’s built for this league. He can play right away as a freshman. He’s so physically strong. [Milos] is just a great point guard. He makes good decisions. He’s tall. He’s smart. Both of these guys have bright futures.”
Here’s three other takeaways from the Sooners’ exhibition win over OCU:
1. Sherfield runs the point
With Jordan Goldwire gone, the Sooners’ starting point guard spot was open.
It appears Sherfield has taken it.
The preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year got the start against OCU and commanded the Sooners’ offense, leading the team in shot attempts (13) and plus-minus (29).
He scored 14 points but struggled with his shot (5-of-13 shooting), but he added 1 rebound and 4 assists. He did find a rhythm late in the second half despite his shooting woes, scoring 7 points on three-straight possessions with two mid-range jumpers and a 3.
“I thought he was pressing a bit,” Moser said. “But man, he can really be dangerous. He is dangerous. He made some good passes, but we didn’t knock down some shots. What I saw, I have no doubt in my mind that’ll translate going forward, he had that confident swag back in that last segment with the ball. I thought he was really trying to get everybody else involved. That’s a good thing.”
2. Sooners struggle from the 3-point line
It was an issue that plagued the team last season, when they ranked 118th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (34.7)
The Sooners passed the ball well and generated open looks but couldn’t knock them down, making just 6-of-26 attempts from distance.
3. Groves quietly records double-double
The senior big man provided a steady presence for the Sooners’ offense, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds. He also made two of the Sooners’ six 3-pointers, adding two assists and two blocks.
Groves, who added 15 pounds during the offseason, said he’s feeling confident heading into this season.
“Especially the past month, I’ve been feeling good at practice, practicing well,” Groves said. “I can just tell from practice, everything’s just translating. If you practice hard every day, then you’re gonna play good. I just think that extra weight is definitely helping me, and I’m excited to see how it translates against some Big 12 opponents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.