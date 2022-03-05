Mo Gibson had been largely quiet since his 30-point outburst against Texas Tech last month.
That wasn’t the case Saturday against Kansas State.
The senior guard scored 20 of the Sooners’ 38 first-half points to help give the team a one-point lead, and he was efficient with his opportunities. He made seven of his eight shot attempts, including five 3-pointers, adding a rebound, an assist and a block.
He had less luck in the second half as the Wildcats’ defense keyed on him, but his shooting helped the Sooners put the game away late. His first 3-pointer of the second half pushed the Sooners’ lead to 11 at the 4:27 mark, and his second came a minute later to hold off a K-State run.
He also made three free throws in the final 1:34 to help seal the win, as he scored nine of the Sooners’ final 11 points.
His game-high 29 points proved to be the difference in the Sooners’ 78-71 win.
“Kansas State’s defense is elite,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “They are so physical. They’re well-drilled, they scout well. He got free. For him to get loose… and score 20 points in the first half was huge. He made some huge shots for us.”
The win caps off the regular season for the Sooners, who ended with three-straight victories.
The thing that stood out to Moser Saturday, and during the win streak, is the Sooners’ improvement on both ends.
The Sooners, who have struggled with rebounding all season, completely dominated the boards against Kansas State. They outrebounded the Jayhawks 37-22, including a 9-5 advantage on the offensive glass, and the Sooners converted 12 second-chance opportunities.
They used that advantage to get out in transition, scoring 12 fast-break points.
“We thought we could get some offensive rebounds, but you just can’t give them second shots because then they kick out for 3’s,” Moser said. “But I thought we were really aggressive on the glass. It was noticeable. We talked about it. You achieve what you emphasize, and we wanted to have that kind of presence on the offensive and the defensive glass. I thought that was one of the keys to the win.”
It was also the second consecutive game that the Sooners controlled in crunch time, which has also been an issue this season. The Sooners have lost eight games by single digits this season, and that’s been an emphasis for Moser.
The Wildcats never got closer than six points in the final three minutes.
“I look back on the Kansas State game the first time we played them to now, and man [we’re] better in so many areas,” Moser said. “That’s a method to all this madness that you want to be doing ... You are constantly teaching and want to be playing your best basketball in February and March. and we are. I thought we did a lot of good things today. I thought we got a lot of contributions from different guys.
“I’m really happy for them. I’m happy for the locker room and those guys, who stayed fighting against adversity. We needed to win these three and we did.”
Tanner Groves added 14 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Jordan Goldwire added eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
The Sooners finish the regular season with a 17-14 record (7-11 Big 12), and they also secure the seventh seed at the Big 12 tournament next week. They’ll play No. 2-seeded Baylor at 6 p.m. Thursday in Kansas City.