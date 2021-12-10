Oklahoma’s loss to Butler on Wednesday still hasn’t settled well with Porter Moser.
The Sooners held a 13-point lead in the second half before Butler rallied, as the Sooners went nearly eight minutes without a single point. Elijah Harkless’ 3-pointer at the end of the half forced overtime, but the Bulldogs’ held momentum that carried to a 66-62 win.
Per NCAA rules, the Sooners had the day off on Thursday. But on Friday, Moser’s team went right back to work.
“I wanted to practice for nine hours and watch film for another 11,” Moser said. “[But] that was our day off. We actually watched film this morning and everything about this morning was about [our] teaching moments.
“We had so many teaching moments and challenged them again, showing them this loss can't go in vain. We can't be that team that takes plays off.”
The main takeaway from that game, Moser said, was poor shot selection and a lack of fight for rebounds.
They won’t be able to afford that in today’s game.
The Sooners’ tough slate of non-conference games continues as they head into a matchup with No. 10 Arkansas in Tulsa. The Razorbacks are 9-0 this season with wins over Kansas State and Cincinnati.
It’ll be a true neutral-site game for both teams, as the BOK Center is selling tickets evenly to Sooners and Razorbacks fans.
It’s another test for the Sooners in a season that hasn’t relented in recent weeks.
“I think it's going to be a passionate game,” Moser said. “I know our fan base, Arkansas' fan base, it's two passionate fan bases. That's what I anticipate. I anticipate it being a high-energy atmosphere. I know Arkansas is a really good team, the way they play, they lay so hard, they get the tempo going.”
Arkansas guard JD Notae leads the team in scoring with 18.7 points per game and he also leads the team in steals. The Sooners will also need to stop forward Jaylin Williams, who leads the team in assists and rebounds while also averaging nearly eight points a game.
“He’s got a good pace to his game,” Moser said. “He doesn’t get sped up. Some bigs — I remember [Coach Rick] Majerris used to call some bigs ‘panicked passers.’ Jaylin Williams is not a panicked passer. Jaylin Williams takes his time, he finds cutters. He’s a very good passer.
He’s skilled, he’s big, he gets his athleticism into the game.”
One area Arkansas has struggled offensively is outside shooting. The Razorbacks have made just 29 percent of their 3-point attempts this season, and the Sooners’ defense ranks 30th nationally in 3-point defense.
But they make up for it with rebounding. The Razorbacks have averaged 10 more rebounds than their opponents each game this season, which ranks 15th nationally.
“You’ve got to take care of the ball and you’ve got to rebound,” Moser said. “They’re relentless on the glass. Those are just two fundamental basics that go into that game. Then you’ve got to execute. For us, we’ve got to control the tempo, execute with that.”
Offensively, the Sooners have made 49 percent of their shots this season, which ranks 19th nationally. A key part of that has been the play from their starting lineup, and Moser has used the same starting lineup in all nine games this season — Tanner Groves, Elijah Harkless, Umoja Gibson, Jalen Hill and Jordan Goldwire.
But now, the focus is finding more consistently among the Sooners’ bench players.
“We’ve got to develop our bench. It’s as simple as that,” Moser said. “I thought Bijan [Cortes] came in and had a couple nice passes [against Butler]. … Ethan [Chargois], we’re looking for consistency from him. Jacob [Groves] came in and gave us two nice baskets off the bench.”
It’s not the ideal matchup after the Sooners lost a tough one in their last outing. But Moser said his team should be excited about the opportunity of playing a good Arkansas team.
“You want to play in these games,” Moser said. “You’re playing a Top 10 team in Tulsa, great programs. You’ve got to check your pulse if you don’t want to play in this game.”