The first thing Oklahoma did following Saturday’s 24-point victory over then-No. 2 Alabama?
They took the day off.
It was a mandatory rest day, which also served to help the Sooners recover emotionally and physically from their biggest win of the season. On Monday, OU coach Porter Moser emphasized the need for his team to move on from the win.
“We talked about some things, recapping the game and what went well and what we need to do better,” Moser said during Tuesday’s media availability. “We turned the page right away back to (Wednesday’s game against) Oklahoma State. We didn’t play well in the second half (in the first matchup). We were up at half, and then they took it to us. That’s in our stomach. We have to come out from the get-go, and our guys know it.
“[There's] no worries about them basking in that victory. It’s just confidence. It’s really good for us. It’s in the bank. It’s a resume game. All of our focus has turned to Oklahoma State."
Theoretically, the Sooners have a prime opportunity in their next two games to build off that momentum. They take on Oklahoma State (12-9, 3-5 Big 12), which sits at No. 7 in the Big 12, at home on Wednesday before traveling to No. 9 seed West Virginia (13-8, 2-6 Big 12).
It’s the first week since conference play began that the Sooners won’t face at least one opponent ranked in the Associated Press’ Top-25 Poll. The Sooners also defeated the Mountaineers in their first matchup last month.
Still, it won’t be easy. And the Sooners haven’t forgotten their first matchup in Stillwater on Jan. 16, when the Sooners fell 72-56 despite leading by six points at halftime.
“I think we went out there in the second half and kind of just died down,” OU guard Bijan Cortes said. “No one was talking to each other, and that's just abnormal for us. I think just going out there and competing like we did Saturday, just staying together through runs and stuff like that will help us. Just going through stretches like that where we can talk to each other and communicate will help us in the long run.”
Like the Sooners, the Cowboys enter Wednesday’s game with momentum. They’ve won three of their last four games, which includes that first win over the Sooners, and they picked up an 82-60 win over Ole Miss in their previous outing on Saturday.
“They're very, very good defensively,” Moser said. “Outstanding. Really well coached scheme-wise. Their guards can really defend. Their bigs can protect the rim. Terrific defensive team. One of the best in the country."
Cortes finding confidence
The sophomore guard had memorable moments last season, including when he led the Sooners to a win over Iowa State with four points and five assists.
The problem was Cortes couldn’t find a solid spot in the rotation. He played just 11.2 minutes per game and appeared in 30-of-35 contests.
This season, he’s played his way into a more consistent role. He’s playing nearly 17 minutes per game as the team’s back-up point guard, posting 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
It’s helped Cortes feel more confident this season.
“I think coach Moser’s given me a little bit more of a leash, you could say,” Cortes said. “He’s given me all of the opportunities. So [i’m] just going out there, being more aggressive since last year. Just trying to be a little more vocal, just trying to be a little bit of that point guard spot and just try to be noticed out there.”
He’s also provided consistency and stability during conference play. He’s recorded 21 total assists against Big 12 opponents, which is second on the team behind Milos Uzan, and only 11 turnovers. Against Alabama, Cortes hit a big 3-pointer while adding three assists and two rebounds in 18 minutes.
“His pace is better,” Moser said. “But that confidence thing is a normal progression. Freshmen come in sometimes and it’s all new to them and on their heels. He’s logged a lot of minutes. He knows he’s in the rotation. Sometimes he would get in, sometimes he wouldn’t last year as a freshman. He knows he’s in the rotation with that confidence.
“He’s also playing with a better motor, a better pace to himself. I tell him all the time when he’s playing with that pace, good things are happening for us. That gives me a lot of confidence. We have a lot of confidence in Bijan.”
