Oklahoma will not participate in the NCAA Tournament later this week, the NCAA Selection Committee announced Sunday.
The Sooners barely missed the cut as one of the 68 teams selected for the tournament. They were the second team on the "First Four Out" list and the No. 70 overall team.
Their place in the First Four List lands them as the No. 2 COVID-19 replacement team, meaning they will participate if two of the 68 teams are unable to play due to issues with the virus.
This year marks the first time the Sooners will miss the tournament since the 2016-2017 season.
Since they weren't selected, the Sooners will likely participate in the National Invitation Tournament later this week. the NIT Selection Show is set for 8 p.m. tonight on ESPNU.