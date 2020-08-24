OU officially added a 6-foot-5 guard, who reclassified from the Class of 2021 to 2020, to its program.
Josh O’Garro, a George Town, Cayman Islands, native, signed with the Sooners, the school announced Monday. 247Sports.com rated O’Garro, who averaged 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds last season for Santa Clarita (California) Christian High School, as a four-star prospect.
“Josh is a terrific young man that's excited to be here,” said OU coach Lon Kruger in a release. “He's an explosive athlete who will come in with the expectation of redshirting, working hard to get bigger and stronger. We're really looking forward to him joining our program.”
O’Garro gives the Sooners two signees for its 2020 class. Trey Phipps, a Booker T. Washington product, was originally OU’s only signee for the cycle.
OU also added guards Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless via the transfer portal. Gibson last played at North Texas and Harkless at California State Northridge.
