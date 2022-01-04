Porter Moser isn’t one to celebrate moral victories.
Even after his unranked Oklahoma team gave itself a chance on the road against No. 1 Baylor until the final seconds, the OU coach wasn’t celebrating.
So what he said following the Sooners’ 84-74 loss to the Bears wasn’t surprising.
“Very tough to swallow,” Moser said. “Very tough one.”
What he was celebrating, however, was his team’s effort.
After leading by nine points at halftime, the Bears took a 14-point lead in the opening minutes of the second half. It seemed certain that the Bears would take over the game.
But the Sooners kept fighting. They cut the lead to six points at five different points in the second half.
They finally broke through the six-point barrier to cut the lead to five after Tanner Groves found Umoja Gibson for a layup with 53 seconds to go. The Sooners then forced a turnover, but Gibson’s 3-pointer to cut the lead to two points was blocked.
Jordan Goldwire’s layup with 40 seconds to go cut the lead again to five, but Baylor made seven of their eight free throw attempts down the stretch to finally put the game away.
The one word Moser used to describe his team’s effort in the second half?
“Fight,” Moser said. “I saw that, and I saw that it wasn’t looking like we were trying to get 10-point shots. I thought we stayed with our offense, we stayed trying to guard possession by possession. I thought we realized there was more time left. Sometimes you can get down like that, all of a sudden you start pressing, your shot selection goes down the tube or you just go away from what you’re doing.
“I thought we stayed with what we were doing. I thought we were having really good possessions offensively, even with some of our misses. And I thought we were guarding possession by possession and we battled back in. We forced 17 turnovers. We did some good things. There’s gonna be teachable moments on both sides of the ball.”
The Sooners proved they could play with the Bears in the first half. They went into halftime with 36 points on 68 percent shooting, as they scored with ease on Baylor’s defense.
However, the rebounding disparity kept the Sooners from taking a lead. They grabbed just four rebounds in the first half, compared to 14 for Baylor, and the Sooners were out-rebounded 34-16 for the game.
That rebounding disparity included a 12-3 advantage for Baylor on the offensive glass.
“We came in here and we got crushed on the rebounding,” Moser said. “I mean, that’s the story.”
“They do a really good job. If they have position, they’re gonna grab it. If you block them out, they’re gonna tip it back. It’s a lethal combination with the way they’re going.”
The turnover margin also hurt the Sooners. While they forced 17 Baylor turnovers, they committed 20 of their own.
“They're a great team,” OU forward Jalen Hill said. “They're the No. 1 team in the country for a reason. I think at the end of the day, a lot of the turnovers came on us making poor passes and poor decision making. We need to continue to grow in that department. We've struggled with that all year."
Tanner Groves led the team with 13 points and six rebounds. Hill and Gibson each chipped in 12 points.
While the Sooners fell, they were confident they could play with the Bears. Hill said the priority now is to learn from their mistakes and continue to have that mindset.
“I think coming in we all believed that we could win,” Hill said. “I think during the game we really felt it, though, especially in that second half. We came in and hit them first in that second half. I think that gave us confidence that we knew we could win it. Now in the future, we need to come into every game like that."
Next
The Sooners (11-3) return home for a matchup with No. 11 Iowa State at 5 p.m. Saturday.