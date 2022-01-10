Despite a win over then-No. 11 Iowa State and keeping it close with No. 1 Baylor last week, Oklahoma remains on the outside looking in when it comes to rankings.
The Sooners remained unranked in the AP's Top 25 poll released on Monday. They received 122 votes, the highest of all non-ranked teams, but have yet to be ranked in the poll this season.
Last week, the Sooners hung with Baylor before the Bears pulled away with an 84-74 victory. The Sooners bounced back with a 79-66 win over Iowa State on Saturday.
The Bears (15-0) hung on to the No. 1 spot in the latest rankings, while the Cyclones (13-2) dropped to No. 15.
Texas (12-3), who the Sooners play at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, dropped to No. 21 after a 64-51 loss to unranked Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Kansas came in at No. 9 while Texas Tech rose six spots to No. 19.
The full AP Top 25 is listed below:
1 Baylor (15-0)
2 Gonzaga (12-2)
3 UCLA (10-1)
4 Auburn (14-1)
5 USC (13-0)
6 Arizona (12-1)
7 Purdue (13-2)
8 Duke (12-2)
9 Kansas (12-2)
10 Michigan State (13-2)
11 Houston (14-2)
12 LSU (14-1)
13 Wisconsin (13-2)
14 Villanova (11-4)
15 Iowa State (13-2)
16 Ohio State (10-3)
17 Xavier (12-2)
18 Kentucky (12-3)
19 Texas Tech (11-3)
20 Seton Hall (11-3)
21 Texas (12-3)
22 Tennessee (10-4)
23 Providence (14-2)
24 Alabama (11-4)
25 Illinois (11-3)