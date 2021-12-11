After Oklahoma’s loss to Butler earlier this week, the Sooners had a lot of areas they wanted to improve against Arkansas.
And as the Sooners left the BOK Center Saturday with an 88-66 win over the No. 12 ranked Razorbacks, it was evident the Sooners did just that.
The first sign of growth was how the Sooners (8-2) opened both halves. In front of a full BOK Center crowd, the Sooner jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first five minutes of the game. They scored on five of their seven opening possessions, and it was that run that helped lead the Sooners to a six-point halftime lead.
The Sooners came out with a similar energy after halftime, as they opened the second half with a 11-2 run.
“I thought it started with our defense,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “Obviously, [we were] making some shots and executing some things that we wanted to do. That was a big part of it. Rebounding, we just have a ton of respect for how they rebound the ball. We got outrebounded the last game against Butler and we had a tough 72 hours talking about what we needed to do to beat Arkansas and it started with rebounding.
“I thought we set the tone.”
Where they really showed improved was in the second half.
A 13-point Sooners lead had been cut to four with 8:57 remaining in the game, as Arkansas found a rhythm offensively. The Sooners held a double-digit lead over Butler, too, before a late Bulldogs’ run won the game.
Not this time.
The Sooners’ defense held the Razorbacks scoreless over the next five minutes, and the offense made three of their season-high 13 3-pointers during that stretch.
It was good enough to propel the Sooners to a 17-0 run, which gave them control of the game.
“Over and over we responded, time and time again,” Moser said.
It was the Sooners’ defensive effort that kept Arkansas from ever taking the lead. The Razorbacks shot just 27 percent from the field in the second half and finished the game shooting 34 percent.
But the Sooners’ offense was key to their late run. They shot 54 percent for the game and 59 percent from the 3-point line, and 18 of their 28 baskets were assisted.
“I loved the spacing and not wasted possessions,” Moser said. “You’re gonna have a turnover or bad possession, but we had a lot of good possessions spacing it and moving and making the extra pass, passing up a decent one to get a better shot. I think it paid off.”
Elijah Harkless shined again for the Sooners, finishing with a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds while adding four assists. Tanner Groves finished with 16 points, and Jordan Goldwire added 14 points and six assists.
Harkless has been a consistent source of offense for the Sooners over the past two games, which he attributes to the team building chemistry.
“I think as the games go on, I think we're kind of getting more comfortable with it,” Harkless said. At the beginning of the season, we kind of didn't know and that's on us. But [as] games get more serious, the guys just want to win. You just kind of take more pride in your role and try to be the best you can that night at your role and I think we did that tonight.”
But the big thing for Moser was how the team bounced back from the disappointing loss against Butler to hand Arkansas its first loss of the year.
“I thought we were really hungry to get better the last three days,” Moser said. “The way they came to the film session and how we approached practice, [that’s] really what you want your team to do. They really want to get better.”