Oklahoma passed its non-conference test with flying colors.
But starting today, the Sooners face a different test — conference play.
The Sooners (10-2) begin their conference slate with a home game against Kansas State (8-3). And for OU coach Porter Moser, it begins the real part of the Sooners’ schedule.
“You want to play in the best and [the Big 12] is the best,” Moser said Friday. “It’s the best conference in the country. Not only does it pass the eye test with the best conferences in the country, the numbers prove it. That’s the thing about being able to play the best and being able to have opportunities to build your resume because you want to be there in March.”
The Sooners have momentum heading into Moser’s first year in the Big 12.
They’re on a three-game win streak, which began with an 88-66 win over Arkansas. Their lone two losses came to Utah State and Butler by a combined seven poins.
Both sides of the ball have been clicking. Offensively, the Sooners are shooting 51 percent from the floor, which ranks sixth nationally. They’ve been led by Tanner Groves, who’s averaging a team-high 14.3 points per game while shooting 59 percent from the floor. Umoja Gibson leads the team with 32 3-pointers while shooting 40 percent from behind the arc.
Defensively, however, has become the Sooners’ identity. They rank in the Top 25 nationally in points allowed per game (59.3) and defensive field-goal percentage (38), and they’ve given up 50 points or fewer in five games.
“It's been a focus and emphasis for us every day,” Moser said. “We want defense to create some of our offense. I've said a lot of times it's our process of a lot of little things that go into it that hopefully we're getting better and better. … I hope as we approach January 1[we’re] better defensively February 1. I still think there's huge room for improvement for our team in a lot of areas defensively.
“What I do like is that the guys are starting to believe that it's the key to winning. They're starting to believe it's the key to winning, and they've really been intentional trying to learn. … They're getting better at five guys playing possession by possession. So our arrow's going up. It's something we have to do to win, and our guys are starting to believe that. But there's a huge room for improvement with our defense.”
The Wildcats won’t be the best offense the Sooners face in conference. They currently rank ninth in the conference in field goal percentage (44) and points per game (70). Arkansas, the only common opponent for Oklahoma and Kansas State, beat the Wildcats 72-64 back in November.
But the focus for the Sooners is to not overlook any opponent, forward Jalen Hill said.
“I think my message to [the team] is we can’t sleep on any team,” Hill said. “Any team can come in and beat you on any given night. So we’ve just got to come in, fight and be ready to get our physicality and our defense into the game. Even if our offense isn’t working at the time, the time is going to come. You’ve just got to be ready every game.”
Though Moser is excited about beginning conference play, he’s adamant that the team is not looking past Kansas State.
“Every single night, you are playing an outstanding team,” Moser said. “Those are the obstacles. That’s what you want. You want to be able to have the opportunities to win, advance and prepare yourself for March.”