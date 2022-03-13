Oklahoma was not selected as one of the 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament later this week, as the Sooners were the second team on the "First Four Out" list and the No. 70 overall team.
However, the Sooners will participate in the National Invitational Tournament as the No. 1 seed, it was announced Sunday night.
The Sooners will matchup with Missouri State (23-10) in the first round Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
If the Sooners win, they will play the winner of St. Bonaventure and Colorado. The NIT semifinals and finals will be played in Madison Square Garden March 29 and March 31.
This will be the Sooners' eighth appearance in the 32-team NIT, and their first appearance since 2004. Their farthest run in the NIT came in 1991, when they lost 78-72 to Stanford in the championship game. The Sooners have won 10 of 17 NIT games in program history.
This year marks the first time the Sooners will miss the NCAA Tournament since the 2016-2017 season.
The Sooners (18-15, 7-11 Big 12) struggled in conference play and weren't considered to be a NCAA-Tournament candidate heading into the conference tourney last weekend. However, the Sooners recorded a major upset of Baylor in the quarterfinals Thursday night. The Bears were selected as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament Sunday.
However, they likely needed to beat Texas Tech in the semifinals Friday to solidify their spot in the NCAA Tournament. Despite a second-half run, the Sooners fell 56-55.
OU coach Porter Moser campaigned for his team following the loss.
"This group has the DNA of an NCAA Tournament team," Moser said. "They're resilient. They've stayed together and we've won these games late. We fell short today against an elite team by 1."
The NCAA tournament didn't agree. Now, the Sooners will look to make a run in the NIT.