During his media availability Tuesday, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said his team needs to play better.
More specifically, his team needs to shoot better.
On the surface, the Sooners appear to be shooting the ball just fine. They rank 24th nationally in field goal percentage nationally (48), which also puts them second in the Big 12.
But zoom out, and the shooting woes have been an issue for the Sooners during conference play, and they played a key role in their 64-55 loss to Oklahoma State last Saturday. They shot just 38 percent from the floor, marking their third straight game of shooting 40 percent or worse.
Since their win against Iowa State on Jan. 8, the Sooners have shot above 46 percent twice and below 41 percent five times. The Sooners have lost seven of eight in that span.
“We’ve just got to get more players playing well on the same night,” Moser said. “You just sit back and think, ‘who really played well against Oklahoma State. … Who really had a great game?’ I thought Tanner [Groves] did some good things. You go down the list. We had three of our starters combine for 2-of-21 [shooting] and the fourth starter had eight turnovers.
“We’ve just got to play better.”
It’s been even more of a struggle from the 3-point line. The Sooners have shot above 30 percent from downtown just three times in 10 conference games, making just 6-of-22 against the Cowboys.
The team reviewed all of their perimeter shots following the OSU loss, Moser said, and said some of the misses are a result of a lack of confidence.
“We had two shots where we didn’t have anyone within eight feet of us,” Moser said. “You have to see it going in and fight through it. Like Tanner [Groves], he wasn’t seeing it go through. Now he’s seeing it go through a couple of times in the gym. The basketball gods reward reps. You have to fight through it. Some of our guys’ shooting percentages aren’t indicative of what they can do so you have to keep getting to the gym. Stay confident, play to their strengths.”
There were a couple of bright spots from this past weekend, however. Elijah Harkless was inserted back into the starting lineup and made 3-of-7 3-pointers, though he had eight turnovers. Groves, who has struggled during conference play, found his shooting stroke against the Cowboys with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including two 3-pointers.
"I think he's just finding his groove again and his confidence,” OU forward Jalen Hill said. “I think with him playing the way he is right now and if we can all contribute, he's going to help us go a long way. This season is not over yet, and I think we're all going to keep grinding with him."
The Sooners will need Groves, and everybody else, to shoot better against Texas Tech. They might have some opportunities, too.
The Red Raiders (18-5) have been one of the top defenses in the country, holding opposing offenses to 37 percent shooting this season, which ranks eighth nationally. But one area they’ve been less effective is defending 3-point shots, as they rank 57th nationally in opposing 3-point percentage.
Texas Tech has emphasized defending the rim, Moser said, which makes it crucial for the Sooners to hit their open perimeter looks.
“It’s hard to get to the rim against Texas Tech,” Moser said. “I think they’re No. 1 in the country in giving up 2s. They’re really hard to get to the rim. Once you start to dribble, they’re flying at you. So you’re gonna have to hit some 3s to loosen it up.”
With the Sooners’ (13-10) recent skid, they’re in danger of missing the NCAA tournament if they can’t find ways to win down the stretch. Moser said his team’s focus has stayed the same.
“Our mindset is opportunity, play better, chase getting better. That’s our mentality.”