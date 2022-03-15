Oklahoma coach Porter Moser and his team haven’t been shy about their disappointment following Selection Sunday.
The Sooners narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament, finishing two spots away from the 68-team field. Instead, they accepted the top seed in the National Invitational Tournament.
Despite the frustration, Moser had a message for his team in preparation for Tuesday's home game against Missouri State to open the NIT.
“We talked about the life lesson of how you react when it doesn't go your way,” Moser said. “That's what character is. If we go down and don't play hard and lay an egg and don't play well, it's just giving confirmation to the [Selection] Committee that they made the right decision.
“I said, ’Let's prove them wrong. Let's prove them wrong.’”
The Sooners finished the night with one of their best offensive performances of the season, using that momentum for an 89-72 win over the Bears at Lloyd Noble Center.
They found a rhythm early, particularly from the 3-point line. The Sooners (19-15) knocked down 7-of-11 triples in the first half — four coming from Umoja Gibson — and they finished the half shooting 56 percent from the floor.
The 47 points they scored in the first half tied for their fifth-highest scoring half of the season. But MSU guard Isiaih Mosley paced the Bears with 22 of their 41 first-half points to keep the Sooners’ lead to six points.
“If you are an offensive coach or an offensive fan, you were watching that in pleasure,” Moser said.
The Sooners did a better job of slowing Mosley down after halftime, limiting him to just six points. It was part of an overall defensive effort in the second half, as they held the Bears to 31 points on 32 percent shooting.
“I think at halftime, [our guys] said, ‘You know what, coach? You’re right. [Mosely’s] really good,’” Moser said. “... I thought we were way more intentional of trying to stop him in the second half. To his credit, he made some shots, too. He hit a couple deep ones with a hand in his face in that first half. I’ve seen him do it. He gets cooking and it’s hard to guard. I thought we were just better at making his shots harder in the second half.”
The Sooners kept it going offensively in the second half, scoring 42 points on 44 percent shooting. Offensively, the Sooners got key performances from Gibson (28 points) and Jordan Goldwire (15 points, season-high eight assists).
It was Goldwire’s play that stuck out to Moser. The NIT will be the fifth year senior’s final games as a player, and Moser said it was important for Goldwire to set the tone and lead the team.
“I thought Jordan was the key, and I thought he had the best mentality and edge coming out,” Moser said. “He was probably who I was worried about the most… because he was crushed. He really put everything into getting into [the NCAA Tournament] and to his credit, he was the one that was just most ready to play. That was great to see.”
Tanner Groves finished with nine points and nine rebounds, while Ethan Chargois added nine points.
The team said the win helps with forgetting the frustration of not making the NCAA Tournament and focusing on winning the NIT. And if they advance to the semifinals and championship game of the tournament, they’ll get to play at Madison Square Garden in New York.
That adds a little incentive, too.
“What better place to end our careers than in New York?,” Goldwire said. “So I mean, that’s our goal. And no matter who we play, we’re gonna come ready… We’re just excited that we still get to play.”