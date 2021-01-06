About 6 1/2 minutes remained to be played when Oklahoma’s Brady Manek found Elijah Harkless under the basket with a nifty pass along the baseline.
Easy hoop, two points.
Next trip down the floor, Manek found himself with room to shoot from beyond the 3-point arc.
Draino, three points.
The problem?
Those two trips and the five seemingly easy points they produced were entirely conspicuous given how out of place they were in the Sooners’ 76-61 loss to second-ranked Baylor Wednesday night at Ferrell Center.
The Bears have yet to be played within single digits through 10 games this season and three since conference play began. But that doesn’t let OU off the hook four days after knocking off ninth-ranked West Virginia for making it too easy.
Harkless’ deuce was his only made basket in five attempts.
Manek didn’t shoot horribly and missed time early in the game following a nasty collision that left him bleeding from the mouth. Yet, he finished with 29 minutes of court time, failing to assert himself most of the way, finishing 5 of 11 from the field and 2 of 5 from beyond the arc.
Umoja Gibson, who shot the lights out, netting 29 points against the Mountaineers, failed to convert a single field goal.
Austin Reaves, who entered OU’s leading scorer at 15.5 points per game, finished with 19 on 6 of 14 shooting, but it was his 2 of 9 clip from 3-point land that was far more indicative of what he and his team managed against the Bears.
“If you’re not moving the ball, if you’re not cutting sharp, they can make you stand [still],” OU coach Lon Kruger said, “and that’s what happened at the beginning of the game.”
It was as though the die was cast.
The Sooners were never closer than five points after falling behind 16-2 6:07 into the contest.
They only reason they weren’t down more than 20 at the half was because they’d scored 15 points of nine Baylor turnovers.
After 20 minutes the stat that told the tale of OU’s chances was its shooting percentage — 20.6 — after making 7 of 34 attempts and 1 of 15 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“They’ve got five guys who can guard the ball,” Kruger said.
Meanwhile, the Sooners didn’t have anybody capable of making things happen.
That five-point edge OU (6-3, 2-2 Big 12) pulled within came 5:01 before the half, 28-23, on a second-chance dunk from Kur Kuath, yet Baylor (10-0, 3-0) responded with a 14-2 run and closed the opening 20 minutes leading 42-25.
Though Reaves and Manek combined to score 21 of their collective 30 after the half, the Sooners were never any closer than nine points two different times, 52-42 and 50-41, with 12:47 and 12:17 remaining.
Beyond creating a few turnovers, OU didn’t have any more defensive success than it did offensive.
Baylor shot a sturdy 48.3 percent (28 of 58) from the floor and a strong 41.7 percent (10 of 24) from 3-point land.
MaCio Teague led the Bears with 17 points, Matthew Mayer added 16 off the bench and Adam Flagler added 15 off the bench.
The Bears outrebounded the Sooners 41-30 and 12-11 on the offensive glass.
“We’ve got to keep working to get better,” Kruger said.
How quickly that might happen is a good question considering OU’s schedule.
At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the Sooners visit Allen Fieldhouse and sixth-ranked Kansas.
