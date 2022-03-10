KANSAS CITY — It’s common for basketball coaches and players to say they want to be playing their best in March.
The Sooners’ latest performances suggest they’re doing that.
The Sooners finished the regular season with momentum, winning three straight heading into a tough matchup with third-ranked Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament Thursday night.
By the end of the game, the Bears became the Sooners’ fourth straight victim. Though it looked like the Sooners were going to let it slip away.
With under four minutes to go in the second half, and the Sooners leading by five, the Bears initiated a full-court press. The Sooners couldn’t handle it, committing two straight turnovers that led to four Baylor points.
Late-game issues have hurt the Sooners all season, but they responded against the Bears. Umoja Gibson and Jordan Goldwire made jumpers on back-to-back possessions and Gibson was fouled on a made layup, converting the additional free throw.
“We’re just making plays, winning plays when winning plays need to be made,” OU forward Jacob Groves said. “That’s really what it was down the stretch.”
That bucket gave the Sooners a six-point lead with 48 seconds to go. From there, the Sooners made free throws to seal the 72-67 win at the T-Mobile Center.
“I’m really happy for the guys to stick with this and be resilient,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “When we lost Elijah Harkless… it kind of took us by surprise. Now, we’ve regrouped and won four in a row and we’re confident. We’re hot. That was a big win for us.
“People kind of counted us out… but it’s a testament to this group and how close they’re becoming and how resilient they’re becoming by blocking out all of the outside noise and just focusing on what we need to do to win games.”
The Sooners’ hot shooting in the final three regular season games was on display against the Bears, too.
They made 11 of their 21 3-point attempts on a season-best 52 percent shooting from outside. They finished the game shooting 51 percent overall from the floor, which helped them hold the lead for nearly 31 minutes.
“If we’re knocking down shots like that, we’re very dangerous,” Moser said.
But first-half turnovers kept the Sooners from fully controlling the game. The Bears scored 13 points of 11 Sooner turnovers, while the Bears committed only one turnover, and the Sooners trailed by six at halftime.
That changed in the second half, as both teams committed five turnovers.
“We knew that was probably our biggest downfall in the first half, was turnovers,” said OU forward Ethan Chargois, who finished with three points and five assists. “So coming out of halftime, we wanted to focus on cutting those down and just being smart and take care of the ball, and I feel like we did that a lot better in the second half.”
Groves led the way with 15 points and nine rebounds. Gibson added 14 points and five rebounds, while Goldwire added 10 points and six assists. Five players scored in double-digits for the Sooners.
With the win, the Sooners bolstered their case for a spot in the NCAA Tournament later this month. However, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi said the Sooners likely need to keep winning to increase their chances of securing a berth.
Moser and his team said his team’s main focus is winning the Big 12 Tournament.
“We’re playing great basketball at the right time of the year,” Groves said. “We’re really excited. [We’ve] got two more to win.”
The Sooners move on to the tournament semifinals Friday to take on the winner of Thursday night’s game between Iowa State and Texas Tech. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.