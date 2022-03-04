It’s rare that Oklahoma has had momentum in conference play this season, as they’ve often looked to bounce back from a previous loss.
But entering Saturday’s pivotal regular-season finale against Kansas State, the Sooners have momentum. They’re in the midst of a two-game win streak — the only time the Sooners have won back-to-back games in conference play — after home wins over Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
The Sooners won the previous matchup against Kansas State on Jan. 1, but the stakes are much higher this time. Whoever wins will clinch the seventh-seed at the Big 12 Tournament next week and avoid the play-in game between the eighth and ninth-seeded teams.
It’s also an opportunity for the Sooners to end an eight-game losing streak in Manhattan, where they haven’t won since 2013.
OU coach Porter Moser knows what’s at stake.
“To win two in a row, we knew we needed to win that home stand one at a time,” Moser said. “And of course, guys see some reward from their preparation, their hard work and we were on a slide. And to get two in a row, it definitely gives you some confidence and momentum. But there's a confident respect that you have.
“We understand what's in front of us. Playing in that environment, they're very good at home, a very good team. They're playing for the same thing we are, to stay alive. But without a question the momentum, getting the guys confident going in there, we're still in the conversation and that's what we're chasing. And they are too. That's why it's going to be a great game.”
One thing the Sooners have going for them is their recent balance on offense.
They struggled after Elijah Harkless’ season-ending injury against Texas last month, scoring under 55 points in each of the next two games. They’ve played much better in the two games since then, scoring 66 points against the Cowboys and 72 against the Mountaineers.
It’s been largely due to their balanced scoring attack. Five players scored in double digits against the Cowboys, and five players scored eight or more against the Mountaineers.
It’s the same recipe that led the Sooners’ 71-69 win against Kansas State in the previous meeting, when five players scored 10 or more. That will be the key this time around, too.
“I really think it smacked a couple of them in the eyes that Elijah (Harkless) was out,” Moser said. “We struggled for two games in a row, but I thought these last two games we've settled in. In those Iowa State and Texas Tech losses, I didn't think we had great bench production. Then in the two home stands, I thought (against Oklahoma State) Marvin (Johnson) gave us some production and Ethan (Chargois), and then I thought C.J. (Noland) and Bijan (Cortes) gave us some production last game off the bench.
“I think we're just getting some guys more production. They're getting settled in, taking the blow with EJ gone. We just have to keep building on that confidence."
That effort has been led by leading-scorer Tanner Groves, who’s led the team with 31 points combined in the past two games. Groves missed the previous meeting against the Wildcats due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, his only missed game this season.
The Sooners will need him to continue scoring against the Wildcats.
“What I've seen is him (embracing) physicality in the last several weeks,” Moser said. “I think teams were just coming right at him with a tough, physical nature. I think it was really messing him up. He's fought through it. He's had back-to-back double-doubles and he's been really physical. That's what I really like to see. He's embraced it.”
The Sooners are riding momentum and a balanced-scoring attack into a game that is pivotal to their chances in the postseason.
But OU forward Jalen Hill knows they’ll have to play well against the Wildcats.
“Although we have this confidence, we also know we have to be ready for this game,” Hill said. “Having confidence for us is really big going into [the game.] It’s going to help us get this win. At the end of the day, whatever we have to do, we’ll do.”