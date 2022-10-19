When asked what’s different about Tanner Groves entering this season, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser mentioned a few different things.
Moser said Groves has ditched his signature head band — though Groves said he hasn’t made a final decision — and his beard is a little shorter.
But the biggest thing the 7-footer has changed is adding muscle.
“Teams switched on him a lot, and I think he’s rolling [to the rim] faster and getting deeper,” Moser said at OU’s local media day month. “ I think he’s more mobile because he’s stronger… [He can] take advantage if they switch, to make them pay [if they] switch a guard on him. We’re working on that.”
That’s been a main focus for Groves during the offseason. The redshirt senior spent a lot of time in the weight room and added 15 pounds, weighing in at 245.
It was a big emphasis for Groves after finishing his first season in the Big 12. The Eastern Washington transfer struggled at times to be a presence in the paint, particularly against conference opponents, as teams opted to defend him by taking away his perimeter shooting. He finished with single-digit points in seven of the Sooners’ final 10 games last season.
As a result, the Sooners’ starting center saw his minutes decrease late in the year. But Groves is confident that teams won’t be able to defend him the same way this year.
“All my lifts are up,” Groves said. “My bench press, my deadlift, my squat, everything has just increased a ton. Just that extra weight that I’ve gained, I think it’s going to help me a lot this season… I feel great on the court right now and I’m excited.”
While that was an area that needed to improve, Groves has a lot of positive things to build on, too.
He finished second on the team in points (11.6 per game) and rebounds (5.8 per game), and he had some solid scoring performances last season. He scored 14 points or more in seven conference games, and also finished with 20 points or more in non-conference games against Indiana State and Florida.
His biggest attribute was his outside shooting. He shot 53 percent from the field and 38 percent from the 3-point line, and his ability to stretch the floor helped create space for the Sooners’ guards.
Groves has been working primarily with new assistant coach Matt Brady on his outside shot, but he’s also spent time with new assistant Ryan Humphrey, who Moser hired during the offseason. The former Sooner big man was drafted 19th overall in the 2002 NBA Draft, and he’s helped Groves work on both his inside and outside game.
“Just having on staff compared to last year — we didn’t really have someone on staff that was primarily working with the bigs — has been great,” Groves said. I’ve been getting extra workouts with him outside of practice. Just that extra little work has been helping me in the post. Overall, I think my shot’s been getting a lot better and my post game is getting a lot better, too.”
Moser is hoping to make Groves a more integral part of the offense too, particularly with the departure of big man Ethan Chagois, who the team used as a facilitator at the elbows. The Sooners have worked with Groves on his passing and hope to use him in similar actions.
But Moser has also worked with him on developing a next-play mentality.
“He wants to win so bad, sometimes he gets so wound up,” Moser said. “Next play. We’ve really been working on that. We’ve really been working on that maturity and confidence… Now he knows he can do it. Double-figure scorer in the Big 12 last year. He averaged five or six rebounds. He can play. He’s this level, for sure. So just put that aside. Let’s go and compete. Compete and get to the next play.”
The Sooners are also counting on Groves to be a leader this season. He’s one of just five returning players from last year’s team, and Groves will be needed to step up on and off the floor.
His brother and teammate, Jacob Groves, is confident he will.
“His last few months have been important to him, but also super important to our team… He’s like our senior, big man returner. Obviously we’re going to rely on him a lot to make plays for us this year and to help us win games. His development has been huge not only on the floor but in the weight room.
“He’s so much more patient. He’s that kind of older, veteran guy that knows the game, sees the game and has been in the system. He’s gotten a lot better at making reads, delivering passes and knocking down shots. That’s been huge.”
