Despite projections that Oklahoma was going to be one of the first teams to miss the cut for the NCAA Tournament, Porter Moser and his team held out hope.
But CBS’ Selections Show on Sunday confirmed it — the Sooners are not going to be competing for a national championship this season.
“There’s a level of just getting punched in the gut,” Moser said. “When you are sitting there and the final name goes up and you’re not up there, that’s a hard feeling when you invest so much. That’s what I think people can’t understand unless you wear the jersey or if you are sitting there – it’s how much you invest. The more you invest in something, the harder it is to give it up or not get what you want.
“These guys have invested a lot. They’ve come in and came together as a team.”
Part of that frustration stems from the Sooners recent games.
Despite winning three in a row to end the regular season, the Sooners still faced an uphill climb to make the NCAA Tournament heading into the Big 12 Tournament last weekend. But the Sooners made progress Thursday after beating Baylor, who was selected as a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament Sunday.
They likely would’ve made a more compelling case had they beaten Texas Tech in the semifinals, but the Sooners fell by one point.
“Rewind to three weeks ago and I was just really trying to rally them and say, ‘you guys, there’s a lot to play for,’” Moser said. “And then how much they invested in practice and film work and win those three games in a row and then have to play Baylor and beat Baylor, a No. 1 seed. And then to fall short by one point … they’ve been through a lot. They invested a lot.”
But some positive news came from Sunday, as the Sooners were selected as a No. 1 seed for the National Invitational Tournament. That means they’ll play at home for their first game of the tournament, a Tuesday contest against Missouri State (23-10).
If the Sooners advance as one of the final four teams in the tournament, they will get to play at Madison Square Garden later this month.
For Moser, there’s still a lot on the line in the tournament. It’s another opportunity to advance the Sooners’ culture, and it’s a chance to end the season on a high note.
“We’ve got a lot to play for,” Moser said. “It’s the postseason. There’s a lot of teams that are home. There’s 250 teams that are home. In our first [season], yeah I wanted to go. I want to go to the NCAA tournament every year. But we’ve got a chance to play in the postseason. What’s our legacy?
“You can be mad at people for not being selected, or you can prove them wrong. I choose to prepare, to fight, to go into this tournament trying to prove people wrong. That’s how I’m choosing it and I want players to follow my lead.”
That's the same mindset for OU forward Jalen Hill.
"We feel like the committee missed out on us," Hill said. "We want to prove to the world and prove to the nation that we belonged. We feel like if we win this whole tournament, if we go far in this and win it all, we can prove to the nation what we're capable of."
Tipoff for Tuesday’s game is set for 6 p.m. at Lloyd Noble Center.
Ticket information
All NIT game seating will be general admission with the exception of certain locations. General admission tickets are $12 and fans that are 2-plus years old will need a ticket for entry.
All seating will be General Admission except for roped off areas. Student tickets will be $4 and will be sold at the box offices before the game. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3KJKTW6.