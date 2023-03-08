Tanner Groves drove into the paint and got a tough layup to fall through contact.
After a make at the free throw line, Oklahoma was battling to stay within five points of Oklahoma State in the first round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday. On the next possession, OSU’s Bryce Thompson found Moussa Cisse for a wide open dunk to push the lead back up to seven.
Oklahoma would go on to miss nine of its next 10 shots as the Cowboys would run away with its third Bedlam win of the season.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s 57-49 loss to Oklahoma State:
1. Cold shooting night — The Sooners were able to enter halftime trailing by just six points despite shooting 22% from the field in the first half.
Their shooting struggles continued into the second half and the Sooners would go on to set season-lows in both shooting percentage (25%) and points (49). Tanner Groves finished as the Sooners’ lone double digit scorer with 13 points on 4-14 shooting.
Milos Uzan and Bijan Cortes each finished two for three from behind the 3-point line, but the rest of the team combined to hit two of their 17 shots from behind the arc.
The Sooners’ 20 points in the first half also sets a season-low for points in a single half.
2. Losing control of the paint — Tyreek Smith and Cisse combined for 25 rebounds including 10 on the offensive glass.
The Sooners ended up getting out-rebounded 49-39 and 14 offensive rebounds. The Cowboys turned those offensive boards into 16 second chance points. Cisse finished with eight points, but was able to have a bigger impact than the stat sheet suggests.
Cisse was three for five from the field and went to the free throw line six times.
3. What’s next? — Oklahoma (15-17) is projected to miss the NCAA tournament for the second straight season according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
Tournament selection for both the NCAA tournament and the NIT will be on Sunday.
