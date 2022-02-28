It’s another day and another must-win game for the Oklahoma men’s basketball team.
The Sooners won 12 of their first 15 games and looked like a rock-solid NCAA Tournament team. However, they’ve dropped 11 of 14 since then, and their chances of making the tournament have faded.
They did score a needed win against Oklahoma State Saturday, but that’s the beginning. If they want to make the tournament, they’ll likely need to beat West Virginia and Kansas State to finish the regular season, while also winning at least a couple games at the Big 12 Tournament next week. Even then, it might not be enough to secure a berth.
Fortunately for the Sooners, they defeated West Virginia 72-62 in their first meeting last month. As the Sooners look to sweep the season series against the Mountaineers Tuesday, here’s three things to know ahead of a must-win game in Norman.
TV/Radio info
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Lloyd Noble Center
Records/Rankings: OU 15-14 (5-11 Big 12), unranked; WVU 14-15 (3-13 Big 12), unranked
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FMSooners’ Senior Night
It’s the final home game for the Sooners, and it’ll be a busy Senior Night ceremony.
Six of the Sooners’ 15 players are either seniors or redshirt seniors, including starters Tanner Groves, Jordan Goldwire, Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this month.
A few of the seniors could decide to return to the team next season with the NCAA granting athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, OU coach Porter Moser said the focus has been on continuing to push for a tournament berth.
“They know what’s at stake,” Moser said Monday. “They know how good West Virginia is. They know how physical it’s going to be. They’re chasing to continue to be in the conversation. I think that’s been on the forefront of everybody’s mind of what we have to do and that kind of urgency compared to their career coming to an end. They know that.
West Virginia looking for a win
The Mountaineers (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) are struggling.
They’re at the bottom of the Big 12 Standings after losing six consecutive games. But a lot of those games have been close — their last two games, losses against Texas and Iowa State, came by a combined four points.
Despite the struggles, the Sooners aren’t overlooking the Mountaineers.
“They have some really good talents,” OU forward Jacob Groves said. “They’re a good team just like every other team in the Big 12, so we have to take them seriously. We’ve done a really, really good job of scouting this week, getting our game plan into practice and just working through some things. We’re really looking forward to it.”
Marvin Johnson’s bigger role
The senior guard impressed against the Cowboys.
He played a season-high 30 minutes Saturday, scoring 10 points while adding six rebounds. He also converted a steal into a layup late in overtime that sealed the win for the Sooners.
Johnson scored six points in the team’s first meeting against West Virginia, and Moser said Johnson will likely see another opportunity this time around.
“He’s definitely one of the most athletic guys that we’ve got,” Moser said. “He’s long. He’s older. I just want to continue to get him up to speed with what we’re doing offensively and defensively. He gave us a huge spark, 10 well-needed points in that Oklahoma State game.”