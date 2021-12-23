The old basketball adage says that “shooters shoot.”
Nobody understands that like Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson.
So even when Gibson — whose teammates call him “Mo” — missed four of his first five 3-pointers during the Sooners’ 72-48 win against Alcorn State on Wednesday, OU coach Porter Moser wasn’t worried in the slightest.
“A guy like Mo, he can miss four in a row and he can come back and make four in a row like he did tonight,” Moser said. “That’s what he did. He’s got that confidence, he’s got that work ethic.”
Moser’s right. Gibson made all four of his 3-point attempts in the second half, finishing the game with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from behind the arc.
Gibson earned the label as a great shooter during last year’s campaign. He started in 15 of 27 games for the Sooners and led the team in 3-pointers made (58) and 3-point field goal percentage (41).
He’s picked up right where he left off this season. Through 12 games, he’s averaging 12.8 points per game and hitting nearly three 3-pointers per game on 39.5 percent shooting. He’s one of two players on the team averaging double-digit points per game, along with Tanner Groves.
He’s played a key role in the Sooners’ (10-2) hot start to the season, and he’s felt even more comfortable in Moser’s first year with the team.
“I feel like I’m getting better and better every game,” Gibson said Wednesday after the Sooners’ 70-50 win over UT Arlington. “Just letting the game flow to me, letting it come to me. I’m just taking the right shots at the right time.
“This year, the ball’s moving, it’s popping more and everybody’s getting touches. It’s kind of different.”
But he’s really taken off over the past three games. During that stretch, he’s averaging 14 points per game and shooting 54 percent from behind the arc.
His shooting, and the threat of it, has helped the team significantly. The Sooners currently rank fifth nationally in shooting percentage (51), and Moser credits part of that to opponents focusing on defending Gibson on the perimeter.
“I think our guys [are looking] for him in transition,” Moser said. “... We run stuff to get him open.
“Everybody knows that Mo can shoot. That’s a key because [defenders] start to play out. That’s going to help you as a teammate. So if you feed Mo when he’s open, that’s going to open everything up because it’s hard to sink off of him.”
While Gibson has enjoyed success shooting the ball, Moser has challenged him to be a more complete player. Before the Arkansas game, Moser gave him a specific challenge — help on the defensive glass.
Gibson grabbed four rebounds that game, then led the team with eight against UT Arlington. He’s grabbed 16 rebounds in the past three games, which is second behind Elijah Harkless.
“Coach [Moser] preached to us all in practice, even before the Arkansas game, he wanted the guards to rebound,” Gibson said. “When the guards get the ball, we can push it in transition and put pressure on the defense. We’re better when guards help rebound down with the bigs.”
Gibson has already proven he’s an elite outside shooter. But continuing to round out his abilities will only make the Sooners a more dangerous team.
“He went out and tried to prove that he’s a better defender, better rebounder, more all-around player and man, he’s done a lot of different things,” Moser said. “He’s done his best couple of defensive games the last couple of games, his best rebounding games and he’s been more of a complete player. and that’s a credit to him and his character.”