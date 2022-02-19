It appeared Oklahoma was experiencing deja vu.
The first time the Sooners met Iowa State last month in Norman, they trailed by five points at halftime and by as much as 11 in the second half. But the Sooners ended up winning that game by 13 points behind a furious late second-half run.
It looked like the same story would play out Saturday in Aimes. The Cyclones, behind hot first-half shooting, led by 15 points at halftime before the Sooners fought back to cut the deficit to seven with six minutes to go.
There wouldn’t be any spirited comeback for the Sooners this time around, as the Cyclones closed the game on a 16-2 run to win 75-54.
There were a few key differences between the two meetings.
The Sooners were without senior guard Elijah Harkless, who is out for the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury. He had been scoring well recently and his absence was notable offensively as the Sooners scored just 25 points in the first half.
But the Sooners missed him the most defensively. The Cyclones scored 40 points on 75 percent shooting in the first half and followed that with 35 points on 60 percent shooting after halftime.
Without Harkless, who has been one of the Sooners’ most consistent defenders this season, OU coach Porter Moser was forced to ask others to defend Izaiah Brockington. The Cyclones’ leading scorer finished with a game-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting.
“We really struggled guarding the dribbler early on,” Moser said. “We switch a lot and that’s really the No. 1 area where we missed Elijah. We felt it right away. Normally Jalen Hill, Jordan Goldwire and Elijah are three really good guys at guarding the ball. And when we switch a lot, it doesn’t really matter. Then you take one [of them] out of there and you make a sub, you have three or four guys who aren’t good at guarding the dribble at one time.
“We’ve been trying to hide that and rotate guys and always keep between [two of] Elijah, Jalen and Jordan… on the floor always. But that’s where we missed him the most. We couldn’t guard the dribbler.”
Another key difference? A lack of scoring from Umoja Gibson.
Gibson led the team offensively in the first meeting with 20 points. But Saturday, he scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting.
He’s struggled since his 30-point outing against Tech Tech on Feb. 9, scoring 21 points in the Sooners’ past three games. 17 of those points came against Texas on Tuesday.
“I think they’re almost face-guarding him,” Moser said. “They’re not hardly letting him get a catch. I thought Jordan [Goldwire] was able to go downhill because there was nobody plugging. Sometimes they’re not guarding anybody, it’s like a high school box-and-one. They’re really being physical and putting a big guard on him and not letting him catch. He’ll fight through it.
“He’s scored on big guards, small guards. He’s done it before. He can’t let it affect the rest of his game defensively.”
With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Sooners don’t have much time to figure out how to replace Harkless. Jacob Groves made his fourth start of the season in place of Harkless and scored 11 points.
But Moser needs more from his bench than what he got against Iowa State.
“You can’t be in this league and not have a couple of guys being able to come off the bench,” Moser said. “You have to be deep… We have to develop six through 10. We have to keep trying to do that. I’m going to look at some different things schematically. I’ll brainstorm with that to not put us in positions like that again. I’ll be all over trying to figure out some answers to what we can do for the next game.”