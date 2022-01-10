It'll only be Oklahoma's third true road game this season when they face off against Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Sooners (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) hung with No. 1 Baylor last week before falling 84-74. But they bounced back with a win over No. 15 Iowa State, 79-66 on Saturday. However, the Sooners remain unranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
The No. 21 Longhorns also split their contests last week, defeating Kansas State before falling 64-51 to Oklahoma State.
The contest will also mark OU coach Porter Moser's first entry into the Red River Showdown.
Here's a few things to know heading into Tuesday's game:
How to watch
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, Texas
TV: Longhorn Network (DirecTV 677, Cox 274)
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
Key Matchups
• Rebounding: It's been a focus for Moser and the Sooners all season.
Baylor significantly out-rebounded the Sooners 34-16 last week, which hurt the Sooners down the stretch. But OU won the rebounding margin against Iowa State 26-17 while also grabbing four offensive rebounds to the Cyclones' two.
That'll again be a focus for the Sooners' against Texas. But it should be an easier task for the Sooners, as the Longhorns rank 94th nationally in rebounding margin.
"In all of our wins, we've won the rebounding battle," Moser said during his media availability Monday. "In all of our losses, we've lost. We've talked about that. We went in and I thought we did a really good job of boxing out [against Iowa State]. Against Baylor, we had arm check-offs. You can't have arm check-offs in this league. Guys are too big, too physical. You've got to get your technique - low and leveraged. I thought we did that.
"We showed a lot of clips yesterday of great box outs. Our guys know they can do it. They've done it against some really good rebounding teams. It's just got to be night in, night out. It going to definitely have to be that way against Texas. They smash the glass as well."
Shooting efficiency: The Sooners have been one of the best teams in the country when it comes to shooting.
The team ranks third nationally in field goal percentage at 51.1 percent, much higher than Texas' 46.4 percent that ranks 78th nationally.
Moser's offense has revolved around 3-point shooting, but the Cyclones worked to limit that last week. The Sooners shot just 12 3-pointers but made seven of them.
For Moser, it's more about getting good shots instead of forcing 3-pointers.
"We love the 3-point shot, but we've talked about not settling," Moser said. "But we want to step in and take our shots. We've been really emphasizing the spacing and the cutting and we've got some good cuts and spacing, so you just don't want to settle. You want to take some good ones. But I definitely still want our guys to utilize that, stepping in and taking good open 3's."