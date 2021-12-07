Elijah Harkless did his best to keep the Sooners in it.
He hit an incredible off-balance 3-pointer that tied the game with just two seconds left in the game, forcing overtime against Butler. He then scored the Sooners’ first five points of the overtime period.
His assist to Jordan Goldwire for a 3-pointer looked like it was the dagger, putting the Sooners up four points with 1:38 left in overtime.
“Elijah loves the moment,” OU coach Porter Moser said.
But the Bulldogs found a spark that led to an 8-0 run as the Sooners went cold.
The Sooners couldn’t recover, dropping their first contest in over two weeks in a 66-62 loss to Butler.
It didn’t look like the game would get this far at halftime.
The Sooners led by 10 points after the first 20 minutes behind great defense, limiting the Bulldogs to just 33 percent shooting from the field. Tanner Groves caught fire offensively with 10 points and led the Sooners to a 52-percent shooting performance in the first half.
Midway through the second half, the Sooners led by 12 points and looked on their way to their eighth win in nine games.
But the Bulldogs switched to a zone defense, which completely froze OU’s offense. The Sooners went more than eight minutes without a basket before Jordan Goldwire finally scored a layup.
“We work so much on getting the ball in the middle of the zone,” Moser said. “And the crazy thing about it is they’ve played eight possessions of zone all year, but we literally worked on it for three or four days. Every day, we did a zone segment in practice. So we just said to ourselves even though they’ve only played eight possessions all year, we felt if we were really getting our man going, they were going to go to that zone.”
By that time, the Sooners lead had slipped away, as they trailed by one point with 14 seconds to go.
Harkless led the team with 16 points on 7 of 13 shooting. Groves and Goldwire both finished with 10 points, The Sooners finished the game shooting 44 percent from the field.
The biggest stat of the game, Moser said, was rebounds. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Sooners 43-30 and grabbed 15 more rebounds than the Sooners.
“What hurt us was we got out-toughed on the boards,” Moser said. “... Butler got 13 more rebounds than us. We’ve been, if you look at our analytics, we’ve been better at boxing out all year, and we didn’t tonight.
“We’ve got to get way more defensive rebounds from some other guys. They had 15 offensive rebounds. I don’t think it’s even close. Maybe Utah State, that loss and this loss, it’s a simple parallel. Both games came down in regulation to one possession, and both games we just got pounded on the offensive glass.”
Despite the loss, the Sooners still sit at 7-2 on the season and have a chance for a big bounce back game against No. 10 Arkansas at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the BOK Center.