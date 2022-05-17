Through two rounds, the back nine at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club has not been kind to the hosting Sooners.
Top-ranked Oklahoma led the field by as many as nine strokes during Monday’s first round of the NCAA Regional. Now, it’ll be looking to make up a six-stroke deficit on Auburn heading into the final round on Wednesday as they sit in second place.
The Sooners caught fire early again on Tuesday and made the turn with Logan McAllister, Stephen Campbell Jr. and Drew Goodman each posting 3-under. All three players went on to shoot over par on the back nine.
McAllister went 1-over on the back to finish 2-under and post the team’s lowest score of the day. Chris Gotterup (1-under) was the only other player to break par for the Sooners, who closed out their round 3-under.
“We didn’t finish very strong,” OU head coach Ryan Hybl said. “I’m a little disappointed to be honest with you. We were kind of right where we wanted to be, and it was kind of similar to yesterday to be honest. The wind popped up which we were expecting, but we just didn’t handle it very well.”
The Sooners had 13 bogeys or worse after the turn, including a pair of doubles. They matched Monday’s back nine score of 3-over, but this time their competition started to make a run.
Auburn, who trailed the Sooners by three strokes coming into the day, had all five players birdie the par-5 13th hole. With Oklahoma even par on the 13th, the Tigers were able to take the lead.
“We feel comfortable out here,” Hybl said. “I think our guys are definitely feeling the way they need to feel right now. It’s just unfortunate — we keep hitting some really poor golf shots. We’re hitting bad tee balls. I saw some really bad iron play today that put us out of position.”
It hasn’t just been the Sooners who are struggling with the 3,750-yard back nine at Jimmie Austin. Five of the eight highest-scoring holes on the course are on the latter half of the scorecard.
The 15th hole, a 260-yard par-3, has only allowed three birdies and has seen 62 bogeys or worse through two rounds of play. The par-4 17th hole, a 485-yard uphill par-4, has seen 14 double bogeys and nine birdies through two rounds of play.
The Sooners had five bogeys between the two holes on Tuesday with no birdies.
“(I’m) a little disappointed with how we finished, but overall we’re still in nice shape for tomorrow,” Hybl said. “And we just have to try to go reboot the system a little bit and hopefully we’re gonna be in a better spot tomorrow with some execution.”
The team has shown the ability to have strong stretches during the tournament, so the Sooners could make a run for a regional title during the final round. They currently have a six-stroke cushion over Texas and Ole Miss who are tied for third at 568 (8-under).
In order to achieve the team’s first goal of advancing to the NCAA Championships, Oklahoma will need a fifth place finish or better. Utah currently sits in fifth place, 10 strokes behind the Sooners.
“We aren’t just thinking about just advancing,” Hybl said. “We’re just trying to put one step in front of the other and staying in our own golf shot each hole. The big picture really shouldn’t be a part of our thought process tomorrow.