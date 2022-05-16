The hosting Sooners didn’t take long to put their mark on the NCAA Regional at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.
No. 1 Oklahoma came out firing on the front nine Monday, behind a dream start for Norman native Drew Goodman.
The freshman birdied two of the first three holes of the day, before making a five-foot eagle putt on the par-5, fifth hole.
At the turn, Goodman was 6-under and threatening to break his previous career-low of 64, set during the Puerto Rico Classic.
“I felt really, really good,” Goodman said about the start. “I just came out firing and was able to make a couple good birdies at the beginning and made a nice eagle on five. I just felt really good coming out.”
It wasn’t just Goodman that was feeling it early.
Patrick Welch and Chris Gotterup each went bogey-free on the front nine to make the turn at 3-under. The Sooners were 14-under as a team going into the back nine with each of their top-four players at 2-under or better.
Oklahoma’s lead extended as many as nine strokes before the team started to struggle on the back nine. By the end of the round, its lead has shrunk to one stroke with three of the team’s top-four players finishing above par.
“The front nine we had it going,” OU head coach Ryan Hybl said. “We were separating ourselves out, but that’s the beautiful thing about golf. You’ve got 18 holes, and you’re not done until you’re done. We didn’t do a very good job on the backside, we lost some momentum. I wasn’t around some of the bigger numbers, but it sounds like we hit a couple poor golf shots that cost us.”
Goodman also cooled off on the back nine but was still one-under on the side coming into the 17th hole. The 485-yard par-4 played as the second-toughest hole on the course on Monday with a field average of 4.43.
The Christian Heritage Academy product escaped with a triple-bogey seven on the hole, but remained 4-under par and within a few strokes of the lead in the individual standings.
The Sooners played the 17th hole 6-over as a team with a double bogey and no birdies.
On the par-5 18th, Goodman hit a long drive down the right side of the fairway, leaving himself 240-yards to the pin (roughly a 340-yard drive according to the scorecard). The distance was within his comfort-zone, so Goodman pulled out a 4-iron and hit a safe shot to the front of the green.
He was able to get up-and-down to make birdie and card a first-round 67 (5-under). Goodman is in a two-way tie for third place and one stroke back of the top spot heading into the second of three rounds on Tuesday.
“I was pretty comfortable,” Goodman said about the approach shot. “I knew as long as I hit a good drive I was gonna be able to go for it. The hole before I honestly only hit one kind of bad shot and gave a few away. Ultimately, you’ve just got to come back and hit a good shot on the next tee, and I was able to do that and put myself in a good spot to make birdie. I was glad I could finish that, it’s gonna make lunch taste a little better.”
Welch was even on the back nine to finish tied for fifth at 3-under heading into the second round. Gotterup finished just outside the top-10 with a first-round 70 to finish tied for 11th overall.
The Sooners will tee off for the second round at 8 a.m. today. The final round will be hosted Wednesday, with the top-five teams advancing to the NCAA Championships.