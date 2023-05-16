As Oklahoma’s Ben Lorenz made the turn at four-over par, he tried to keep reminding himself that he was playing well.
It wasn’t the score that Lorenz had wanted to open up the second round of the Norman Regional, but all it took was few unfortunate bounces that turned a bogey on No. 4, a double bogey on the par-5 eighth and a bogey on nine. Lorenz responded with a birdie on 10 and was able to get another shot back with a birdie on No. 13.
The junior stuck his approach shot on No. 16 close to the pin and drained the putt heading into the toughest hole of the tournament. Lorenz went into the right rough off the tee, but was able to find the front green on his second shot.
Putting over a ridge to the back right corner of the green, Lorenz got the long birdie putt to fall and closed out the day even par for the round with four back-nine birdies. The Sooners were four-under on the second day of their home regional to sit two shots back (13-under) heading into the final round.
Lorenz is tied for seventh in the individual standings at four-under.
“I played a lot better than kind of the score showed,” he said. “I had some tough breaks on the front, but I was able to kind of get it going on the back there at the end. A good salvage I would say.”
Oklahoma has plenty of familiarity with being in this situation.
Last season, the Sooners were trailing by six shots heading into the final round of their home regional. That lead had already evaporated by the time the Sooners were hitting the back nine, and they went on to win by 10 strokes.
Still, five schools remain within five shots of first-place Alabama, including No. 1-seed Texas Tech. The Sooners are five shots ahead of sixth-placed Duke, which is on the outside looking in of advancing to the NCAA Championships as it stands.
“The chips are going to fall where they fall,” OU head coach Ryan Hybl said. “I’m more concerned about our guys playing elite-level golf. I didn’t see that today. That’s more where my mind’s going to be at, if we get out here and play good golf, we’re going to be fine. That’s the number one goal.”
The Sooners opened up the day with four golfers shooting even or better on the front nine. Senior Patrick Welch led the way early with four birdies over a five hole stretch to head to the back four-under.
Drew Goodman, who started the second round in second in the individual standings, also got off to a hot start with three birdies on the first five holes. The sophomore bogeyed No. 9 and was even on the back nine to finish his round two-under and a shot back of Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg for first place.
Aberg posted his second straight bogey-free round of the tournament with three birdies on the front side.
“Drew’s a big-time player and for us to be elite Drew needs to play well, and he knows that,” Hybl said. “He loves this place, he grew up for the most part out here.”
Only Lorenz was able to find some consistency for the Sooners on a challenging closing nine.
After bogeying No. 14, Welch had a three-putt for bogey on No. 17 to finish two-under on the day. Welch heads into the final round in a six-way tie for 12th place.
The Sooners are eighth in scoring on the par-5’s at the tournament (eight-under).
“You’re going to get two of them down-wind and you’re going to get two of them back into the breeze,” Hybl said about the par-5’s. “We just didn’t do a very good job when I look at everybody’s scorecards. That’s something we’re going to have to take advantage of tomorrow.”
The par-72, 7,452-yard course played over a full shot easier in the second round than the first.
The second round had 22 double bogeys or worse and one triple bogey or worse. The first round had 35 double bogeys or worse with six triple bogeys or worse.
