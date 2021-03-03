The Oklahoma men won their second event of the golf season at the Cabo Collegiate at TPC San Antonio on Wednesday.
After struggling through a second round in which their 10-stroke lead dwindled to three, the seventh-ranked Sooners came back with a final-round 10-under par 278 to post a 54-hole total of 4-under par 860, one stroke better than fourth-ranked Florida State.
“Really big win for our team today, just a big-time three days for our guys and our program,” Sooner coach Ryan Hybl said. “We were able to use a really good opening day to build the lead and then held off a really good field over the past two rounds.”
OU was led by redshirt senior Garett Reband, who finished a solo second in the medalist chase at 4-under par, one stroke behind Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett.
“Reband was excellent for us and he showed why he was a first team All-American,” Hybl said. “What the scorecard won’t show is how big his putt was on 18 and how it gave us the win. To have him back in our lineup and playing well is integral to what we want to achieve this spring.”
Another redshirt senior, Jonathan Brightwell, helped push the Sooners over the top after shooting a final round 5-under par 67, good for a fifth-place tie among individuals at 2-under par 214.
“I spent most of the day walking with Brightwell and the guy put together a really, really good round of golf,” Hybl said. “When he plays like he did today, he is one of the top golfers in the country and he’ll be huge for our team as we get deeper into the season.”
Junior Patrick Welch came back after a Tuesday 77 to shoot a Wednesday 69, good for a ninth-place individual finish at 215.
Redshirt senior Quade Cummins and junior Logan McAllister came in with final rounds of 75 and 74.
“This was a big tournament for our golf program and after not playing very well last week in Florida, it’s just huge for us to come out against a lot of great teams and come out on top,” Hybl said. “To have six or seven guys on the roster who we feel like they can go out there and win a golf tournament is major for our team as we try and reach the goals that we have.”
The Sooners return to competition March 15-16, playing in The George Hannon tourney at UT Golf Club in Austin, Texas.
