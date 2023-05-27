Nothing came easy on the second day of the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club.
After 36 holes, only two of the 30 top teams in the country are under par. Oklahoma dropped seven spots with team score of 13-over par.
Drew Goodman was 2-under coming into the and shot a 72 to finish even. No other Sooner currently sits inside the top-50.
Stephen Campbell Jr (T96th, 8-over) was 4-over in round 2 at the turn, and made a pair of birdies on the back nine to finish the day 2-over. Jase Summy (T55, 5-over) had five birdies on the day that were wiped out by three double bogeys.
After Sunday’s round, only the top-15 teams will advance to play one final round on Monday. The Sooners currently sit four shots back of the cut.
Following 72 holes, the top-eight teams will advance to match play. As it currently stands, the Sooners are eight shots back of Monday’s cut.
Only Illinois (2-under) has broken par through two rounds at the par-70, 7,289-yard Grayhawk Golf Club. Illinois went 7-under on Saturday to jump eight spots from round one to round two.
Florida also broke par as a team on Saturday, going 2-under to sit three shots back of Illinois.
The Sooners have advanced to match play in each of the last six seasons that it was held, which is the longest active streak in the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.