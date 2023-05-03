Oklahoma was awarded a No. 2 seed for its home regional at Jimmie Austin on May 15-17.
The Sooners are coming off their second straight Big 12 title and are ranked ninth in the country. The program has been awarded one of the top two seeds for five straight seasons.
Over three days, 14 teams will compete over 54 holes with the five lowest teams advancing to the NCAA Championships. The Sooners have made it through regionals every season since 2011, which is the second-longest active streak in the country.
No. 5 Texas Tech will be the No. 1 seed at the regional, and will be joined by Ole Miss, Alabama, Kansas, Wake Forest, LSU, North Florida, Colorado, UNCW, Louisiana, Princeton and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
It’s the fifth time Jimmie Austin has hosted an NCAA Regional, and the third time it’s happened under head coach Ryan Hybl. The Sooners have won regional titles the last two times they’ve hosted including last season.
Oklahoma’s Patrick Welch will enter the event ranked seventh in the PGA Tour University Ranking. Welch has a points average of 996.7204, and is behind Pepperdine’s William Mouw (1083.5358) and Illinois’ Adrien Dumont De Chassart (1085.0600) for one of the coveted top-five spots.
Admission to the regional will be free and fans are encouraged to attend. Live scoring will be provided through Golfstat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.