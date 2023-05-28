Facing a four-shot deficit heading into Sunday’s round, Oklahoma men’s golf was able to fight back after a slow first nine, but in the end it had settle for 17th place (865, 27-over) and one shot back of the cut line.
The Sooners started on the back nine and made four birdies on the first three holes of the day. Senior Patrick Welch birdied No. 10 and 11 to make the turn 2-under.
Welch was the only Sooner to score even-par on the 520-yard, par-4 18th. The other four Sooners were 5-over combined on the hole, and their top-four golfers were a combined 4-over as they made the turn.
Jase Summy caught fire on the final nine with birdies on holes 2, 3, 4, 6 and 9. With just a single bogey on No. 7, Summy finished 4-under on the front nine and 1-under on the day.
With the season on the line, and trailing by three shots going into the last hole, the Sooners made three birdies on No. 9 and finished just a shot back of a tie for 15th place.
Texas Tech and Ohio State each shot 866 over 54 holes and will go to a playoff on Monday to determine which team would advance.
Oklahoma misses out on match play for the first time in six seasons, which was the longest streak in the country.
Drew Goodman led the way for OU, going 3-over to finish tied for 28th after 54 holes. Summy was one shot back of Goodman and in a five-way tie for 33rd place. Stephen Campbell Jr. was OU’s next-highest finisher at 10-over and in a tie for 85th place.
