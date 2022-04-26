Oklahoma finished strong to put itself within one stroke of Texas heading into the final round of the Big 12 Championship.
Chris Gotterup was tied for third at 1-under on the ninth hole when play was suspended due to weather on Monday. The redshirt senior finished out the back nine on Tuesday with two birdies and an eagle on the par-4 14th to close out the first round with a 68.
The score was good enough to put Gotterup in a tie with Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg for first place.
Oklahoma trailed Texas by four shots at the turn of the second round, but battled back to head into the clubhouse tied for the lead at 8-under.
Cole Hammer birdied four of the final five holes to help the Longhorns finish the day at 9-under.
The first round of the tournament, which was held at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Tex., was suspended due to weather on Monday. As a result, the 72-hole tournament will now be squeezed into a 54-hole tournament that ends on Wednesday.
Gotterup shot a second-round score of 72 to finish in a three-way tie for second place with Hammer and Aman Gupta of Oklahoma State. Aberg has the 36-hole lead heading into the final round.
All-Tournament honors are given to top-10 finishers and all five are within a shot of that mark. Stephen Campbell Jr. and Drew Goodman are both currently tied for fifth at 2-under. Logan McAllister and Patrick Welch are both tied for 13th after both golfers posted 72’s in the first two rounds.
The Sooners will be paired with the Longhorns for the third round and will tee off at 9:30 a.m. on the first hole.