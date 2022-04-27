It was a wild final round for the three teams at the top of the leaderboard Wednesday during the Big 12 Championship.
In the end, it was Oklahoma (14-under) who got hot at the right moment to secure their first conference title since 2018. The Sooners, who entered Wednesday’s final round trailing first-place Texas by a stroke, found itself leading by seven shots heading into the back nine.
The Longhorns came roaring back at the start of the back nine. While playing in a group with Oklahoma, Texas had 11 birdies on the first five holes after the turn to take a two-shot lead with four holes to play.
The Sooners struggled on the par-4, 14th hole, going six-over with two double bogeys by Drew Goodman and Stephen Campbell Jr. The Longhorns’ surge wouldn’t last, as they would go on to finish out the last four holes 9-over as a team.
Patrick Welch drained a 30-foot par putt on the closing hole and McAllister and Campbell Jr. each birdied the par-4 to help Oklahoma hang on to beat Oklahoma State by two strokes. Texas would end up finishing three shots back for third place.
"Today was absolutely an emotional roller coaster," OU coach Ryan Hybl said in a release. "We had the best start we could ever ask for, which allowed us to get out in front. All of our guys did an amazing job this week and gave us a chance today and we seized the moment. We talked last night about how we had earned each other's trust throughout the year, so there was nothing to worry about since we knew each of us trusted and believed in each other. Today, we did that and more."
The Sooners’ 18th conference title was set up by an impressive performance to start the day.
Chris Gotterup birdied the first three holes of the day, while Welch came away with birdies in five of the first seven holes to finish the front nine 4-under. Meanwhile, the Longhorns combined for seven bogeys on the front nine, and third-placed Oklahoma State started to make a run behind a 4-under front nine from Jonas Baumgartner.
Gotterup was one stroke back in a tie for second place in the individual standings heading into the day. Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg shot a 69 in the final round to win the individual crown.
Gotterup finished two strokes back in second place and was 6-under at the tournament. McAllister and Welch were awarded All-Tournament honors alongside Gotterup for finishing inside the top-10.
Goodman ended up tied for 11th and one stroke away from making the team.
The win gives top-ranked Oklahoma six tournament wins this season and has set a new record for team wins in a season. It also gives the Sooners an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships on May 27-June 1.
Before that, they’ll compete in the NCAA Regionals May 15-May 18.