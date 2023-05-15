Patrick Welch got Oklahoma started with a birdie on the opening hole of the day, and Ben Lorenz followed him up with three-straight birdies to get the Sooners off to a fast start at their home regional.
The second-seeded Sooners had 12 birdies on the front nine including four on the first five holes by Lorenz to take a share of the lead into the back nine. No. 1 seed Texas Tech had a quiet, but relatively error-free front nine and was two shots back of Oklahoma at two-under.
The Red Raiders started to make their move on the back nine, punctuated by a hole in one by Jack Wall on the 190-yard, par-3 12th. OU’s Drew Goodman also caught fire on the closing nine, birdieing 10 and 11 before eagling the 13th hole.
Goodman went five-under on the back nine to finish the day six-under, and in a tie for first place, while the Sooners sit one-shot back of Texas Tech.
“I thought we had an okay day,” OU head coach Ryan Hybl said after the round. “We had two guys combine to go 10-under par and we just have to find a way to get our two guys over par into the red tomorrow. It’s always nice to play at your home course, but that comes with some nerves. I think those nerves settle a bit going into day two, so we’ll look to have a better day tomorrow. Overall, we’re in a really good spot but we’re looking forward to tomorrow’s round.”
All five Sooners were one-over or better on the back nine and four players finished inside the top-15 with 36 holes left to play. Lorenz had seven birdies and three bogeys to shoot 68 (four-under) and earn a tie for fourth place.
Lorenz tied Duke’s Luke Sample for the most birdies in the first round.
Welch only had two bogeys on the day with birdies on No. 1, No. 3 and No. 9. The senior is currently tied for 14th place at one-under.
The Red Raiders were led by a 67 (five-under) from Ludvig Aberg, who is currently the top-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club played 1.95 strokes over par in the first round with 11 holes playing over par. The Sooners finished with the most birdies (21) and par-4 scoring (seven-under).
Oklahoma will be looking to secure its spot in the NCAA Championships by finishing as one of the five lowest teams after 54 holes.
The Sooners will tee off at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will again be paired with Texas Tech and Alabama.
